Global Integrated Cloud Management Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028

However, the lack of a competent cloud management platform can make achieving these objectives difficult or impossible. Inability to locate, let alone manage, all cloud resources used by multiple business units can result in escalating and often hidden expenditures, not only for cloud services but also for resolving performance or reliability issues within them. The inability to identify, monitor, and manage various clouds makes it more difficult to quickly bring new applications and services to market while maintaining sufficient security and adhering to industry and government laws.



By offering improved visibility and control over different cloud environments, an integrated cloud management platform (ICMP) can help overcome these obstacles. As the ever-changing combination of public, private, and cloud services grows, an integrated "single pane of glass" delivers more optimization and security.



The high popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and a shift in focus from on-premises to the cloud has created opportunities for the cloud management platform industry. The market is expected to be driven by the rapid use of cloud-based platforms by IT firms and other organizations for increased operational efficiency. Furthermore, the increasing reliance on cloud-based solutions across multiple industrial sectors has boosted cloud platform usage for faster and more tailored services. This has prompted businesses to invest in cloud platforms, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Cloud management platform market throughout the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the market for integrated cloud management platforms. Companies are increasingly implementing technology-assisted solutions that can be used remotely and assure recruiting as well as company continuity in the event of an interruption. As a result, the demand for the SaaS platform continues to rise. During this time, top companies like Microsoft are seeing a surge in subscriptions. In the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this is driving the expansion of integrated cloud management systems to meet the growing adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud models, as well as the growing adoption of remote working models.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Trend of BYOD and Enhanced Workforce Productivity



The adoption of cloud platforms is being driven by the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in enterprises and IT companies. The cloud management platform can help IT organizations control each and every system in their organization. The BYOD movement is also driving firms to utilize cloud-based platform services for mobile device management, particularly in small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary manpower and budget. In the era of BYOD, a cloud-based platform is the most cost-effective and resource-intensive solution to secure data. It also allows IT employees to operate from anywhere, which is expected to boost demand for cloud management platforms.



Enabling Simple Management of Complex and Heterogeneous Cloud Environment



Companies can use integrated cloud management platform solutions to mix software and technologies to administer cloud environments. The solution allows simple and efficient cloud infrastructure integration across several environments, which is boosting the cloud system management market. Provisioning, monitoring, configuration, analytics, and cost management across a broad set of cloud services are all made easier with multi-cloud management software. When a company’s needs exceed the capacity of a private cloud, it turns to public cloud service providers for help. As a result, integrating private and public clouds becomes more difficult, resulting in the birth of hybrid cloud infrastructure.



Market Restraining Factors



Vendor Lock in and Cost Concerns



A purported downside of cloud computing is vendor lock-in. Organizations may find it challenging to transition their services from one vendor to another since easy switching between cloud services hasn’t fully advanced. Migrating from one cloud platform to another may be difficult due to differences in vendor platforms, which could result in increased expenses and configuration complications. Gaps or compromises made during the migration process could expose the data to new security and privacy risks.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. The solutions segment acquired the largest revenue share in the integrated cloud management platform market in 2021. With limited human resources, businesses are increasingly turning to automation to assist them to manage diverse private, public, and hybrid cloud systems. Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as intensive log analysis, are likely to play a big part in cloud automation decision-making. AI and machine learning-based systems and solutions are capable of evaluating vast amounts of logging data and looking for patterns. The information gained can be utilized to predict server component failures or application failures. To put it another way, cloud automation may greatly aid capacity planning by allowing for improved infrastructure forecasts.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The SMEs segment observed a substantial revenue share in the integrated cloud management platform market in 2021. For SMEs, cost-effectiveness is critical because they are always on a restricted budget, leaving them with few options for marketing and exposure. SMEs should expect increased revenues, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency as a result of implementing cloud storage. Pay-as-you-go is a popular choice among SMEs since it allows them to manage their IT infrastructure according to their needs. SMEs face fierce competition from large corporations, so they are implementing integrated cloud management solutions to achieve a competitive advantage. These platforms offer quick reactions, timely choices, and overall increased business productivity.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others. The BFSI segment acquired the largest revenue share in the integrated cloud management platform market in 2021. With its scalability, the cloud platform gives banks the opportunity to adapt swiftly to market changes. It also aids the BFSI sector in adapting to changing client needs and utilizing technology to do jobs efficiently. At every stage of the service, it establishes a multi-channel interaction with the customer. It maintains transaction security and improves client relationships for banks and financial institutions. With the implementation of this platform, online fund transfers, secure online payments, payment gateways, digital wallets, online fund transfers, and secure online payments are all made simple. For example, Temenos, a banking software business, teamed with Google Cloud in January 2020 to help financial institutions. This collaboration was formed to ensure the proper operation of banking apps on Google Cloud, resulting in successful business models and improved user experience. In the near future, this is expected to propel the cloud management platform market in the BFSI sector.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the integrated cloud management platform market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. It is due to the increasing instances of digitalization among businesses and the increasing adoption of cost-effective cloud-based recruitment solutions. As North American countries including the United States and Canada are early adopters of innovative technologies, cloud management platform adoption is high. The headquarters of most major vendors, including Microsoft, VMware, IBM, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, CA Technologies, and others, are located in the United States.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Integrated Cloud Management Platform Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in Integrated the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Micro Focus International PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Lumen Technologies, Inc., and BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Integrated Cloud Management Platform Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Acquisitions:



Mar-2022: Hewlett Packard Enterprise formed a partnership with Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing service operated by Microsoft for application management. Under the partnership, HP released HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI as an integrated system, pre-built and configured for faster deployment and easier integration. HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI is a cloud service that enables customers to run Windows and Linux virtual machines in a hybrid cloud environment, on-premises and at the edge, and leverages Microsoft Azure tools and services with a preconfigured, pay-per-use service from HPE GreenLake.



Feb-2022: VMware teamed up with Nvidia, a multinational technology company. The collaboration aimed to enable quicker deployments of AI solutions in the latter’s hybrid cloud platform. As per the agreement, Nvidia’s AI Enterprise Suite was integrated into the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 4.4 platform. The two companies have collaborated regularly in the past two years and released an AI Enterprise software suite. The inclusion of the AI Enterprise Suite allowed IT professionals to utilize the same tools for AI as the ones they utilized to handle data centers and hybrid cloud environments.



Feb-2022: Oracle formed a partnership with Telefónica Tech, an intelligent managed security services provider. The partnership offered a cloud platform as a service and applications to Telefónica Tech’s enterprise and public sector customers. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services were consolidated under Telefónica Tech’s portfolio as part of the partnership. OCI, with its built-in security capacities, is referred to as offering superior performance, high availability, and lower costs for mission-critical workloads and cloud-native environments in large enterprises and public sectors.



Feb-2022: IBM entered into a partnership with SAP, a German multinational software that designs enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. The partnership aimed at offering technology and consulting expertise to make it simpler for clients to adopt a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated industries.



Feb-2022: Microsoft collaborated with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian multinational conglomerate company, with business interests in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, and financial services. The collaboration aimed to develop cloud computing and infrastructure services for organized sector customers. L&T and Microsoft collaborated with a distinct set of large customers in regulated sectors to design roadmaps and architectures to modernize their traditional data centers to hybrid models and push forward their digital transformation objectives, by the latest regulations.



Jan-2022: Microsoft joined hands with Box, a leading company develops and markets cloud-based content management, collaboration, and file sharing tools for businesses. The collaboration announced the general availability of an enhanced Box for Microsoft Teams integration that permits customers to choose Box as the default cloud content management solution in the Teams environment. This integration helped decrease content fragmentation and made it simpler for customers to collaborate across the Box Content Cloud and Microsoft environments. In addition, the collaboration also allowed them to securely team up.



Jan-2022: Microsoft teamed up with CloudSphere. As per the agreement, the Cyber Asset Management Platform got integrated with Microsoft Azure Migrate. This made it simpler and quicker to complete cloud transformations. With Microsoft Azure Migrate integration, Azure customers could access CloudSphere directly, and they were provided with comprehensive business service discovery and dependency mapping intel along with a streamlined and optimized migration plan.



Dec-2021: Microsoft joined hands with Apptio, a Washington-based company that develops technology business management software as a service application. The collaboration enabled Microsoft to deploy Apptio’s financial decision making platform on the Microsoft Cloud to aid in migrating and optimizing workloads. The collaboration helped business leaders use Microsoft’s cloud services with the visibility and control they require, and their companies are counting on.



Oct-2021: Lumen entered into a partnership with Cisco, a corporation that develops, manufactures, and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. The partnership aimed to launch Lumen Solutions for Cisco Unified Communications Manager Cloud (UCMC). The product combined Cisco’s most developed, cloud-based collaboration services with the reliability and speed of Lumen’s global fiber network, which made it a perfect solution for businesses that have already invested in Cisco Webex, or those that are contemplating it.



Jul-2021: Cognizant entered into a partnership with Royal Philips, a world-leading company that develops health technology. The collaboration aimed to develop end-to-end digital health solutions, which empowered healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to enhance patient care and quicken clinical trials. The alliance brought together Philips HealthSuite, a cloud-based platform, and Cognizant’s digital engineering knowledge to provide and maintain leading-edge digital health solutions at scale, offering advanced connectivity and utilizing big data to create actionable understanding.



Jun-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise formed a partnership with Nutanix, a cloud computing company that sells software, cloud services, and software-defined storage. The partnership would accelerate hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployment by providing Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake. The fully-managed cloud service enabled customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and gain from the agile, flexible, and pay-per-use capacities of the cloud while obtaining the governance, visibility, and compliance of an on-premises environment.



May-2021: Microsoft joined hands with Amdocs, a company specializing in software and services for communications, media, and financial services providers and digital enterprises. The collaboration broadened the presence of its portfolio on Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative. This increased cooperation accelerated the communications and media industry’s path to the cloud, allowing service providers to offer novel and distinctive cloud services to drive growth, customer loyalty, and value-add with quick and agile interactions, and a wide ecosystem of third-party partners.



May-2021: Cisco entered into a partnership with Box, a Content Cloud. The collaboration made it simpler for customers to work safely and efficiently in the cloud. These improved integrations made the Webex experience in Box even more safe and seamless while guaranteeing a business’s content and communication do not go into the wrong hands.



Apr-2021: Oracle teamed up with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. As per the agreement, ServiceNow would support Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Customers were enabed to access and manage OCI resources via their existing ServiceNow Service portal and the ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility application that gave them a single unified dashboard to handle their public cloud resources from Oracle and other major cloud providers. Oracle Cloud expanded its intensive cloud portfolio, which includes 29 Oracle Cloud regions, Oracle Government Cloud, and seven global Oracle-Microsoft Azure Interconnect regions and the total support for hybrid cloud strategies.



Feb-2021: Lumen formed a partnership with SAP, a corporation that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. The partnership aimed to integrate SAP HANA into the Lumen platform for businesses using SAP Business One. Lumen also hosted and managed the offering to ease the configuration and deployment of SAP HANA, supporting value-added resellers (VARs), channel partners, and 75,000 small and mid-market customers globally. The partnership would made way for developing a service that simplifies how enterprises tap into the cloud, a competitive tipping point for the digital age.



Jun-2020: IBM entered into a partnership with Spanugo, a startup focusing on cloud security posture management. IBM integrated Spanugo’s software into its public cloud to address the compliance and security needs of its customers in regulated industries like banking and health care. This cloud offered preventative and compensatory controls for financial services regulatory workloads, multi-architecture support, and proactive and automated security.



Jun-2020: IBM signed into a partnership with Wipro, a corporation that offers information technology, consulting, and business process services. The partnership aimed to develop customized hybrid cloud solutions for clients to help at multiple levels of the cloud integration process, be it migration, management, or transformation. In addition, Wipro also provided IBM Cloud solutions combined with its service offerings, specifically for sectors such as banking & financial services, energy & utilities, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The partnership also included things other than the cloud technology space.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: Microsoft expanded its product line with the general availability of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Microsoft is uniquely qualified to amplify an organization’s capacity to help others by leveraging trusted AI to solve the biggest challenges and revolutionize the future of healthcare for everyone. Additionally, Microsoft delivered on its healthcare strategy with solutions, which improve clinician experiences and patient engagement, empower health team collaboration, and improve clinical and operational insights.



Mar-2022: Micro Focus released the new ValueEdge value stream management platform, a modular, cloud-based solution. This soultion works together with organizations’ existing toolchains to improve productivity and remove friction with smart automation. The creative, end-to-end solution offers software development organizations with the clarity to make efficient decisions and improvements that stabilizes value, quality, and risk from strategy to delivery.



Mar-2021: VMware released innovations across its cloud management portfolio ranging from CloudHealth by VMware and VMware vRealize Cloud Management on-premises and software as a service (SaaS) offering. The novel and improved capabilities further permitted customers to track, better secure, optimize, and automate their rising number of VMware Cloud and native public cloud services. The release featured closer integration with open-source innovations as well as advanced multi-cloud provisioning and governance across Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and VMware Cloud.



Nov-2020: Microsoft released Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, a cloud meant to enhance health team collaboration, boost patient engagement, and improve clinical and operational insights. The cloud-enabled care teams would coordinate and provide efficient care management through capabilities that amalgamate with Microsoft 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. These capabilities are aimed at supporting end-to-end security, compliance, and interoperability of health data.



Oct-2020: Oracle unveiled the Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform, a platform visibility and machine learning-driven actionable insights to ease management across all layers of the stack deployed on any technology. The platform would bring together an intensive set of management, diagnostic, and analytics services that help customers remove the risk, complications, and costs connected with today’s fragmented approach for managing multicloud and on-premises environments. The platform is present in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and is the industry’s most complete solution, including a set of services that offer a unified view across the entire software stack.



Oct-2020: VMware unveiled a series of new solutions, services, and innovations for its multi-cloud portfolio. The company released several new native capabilities for offering a single platform for a multi-cloud world, supporting organizations across all clouds and application types. VMware also unveiled solutions for unifying multi-cloud management and operations and empowering cloud providers with the full VMware multi-cloud portfolio. The company expanded its focus on migration and modernizing applications on VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and running VMware apps on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, VMware launched VMware vRealize Cloud Universal for SaaS and on-premise management, and an update to CloudHealth Secure State, which added real-time monitoring for Google Cloud, as well as 20 new AWS and Azure services to it.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: IBM completed the acquisition of Neudesic, a Microsoft Azure consultancy firm. The acquisition expanded IBM’s hybrid multi-cloud services and also helped develop the company’s hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies. IBM was enabled to support customers’ business needs with multi-cloud solutions with Neudesic’s cloud and data consultants on board.



Apr-2021: Microsoft completed the acquisition of Nuance, a company providing cloud and AI software with focus on healthcare. The acquisition suited Microsoft’s efforts to procure industry specific cloud offerings.



Feb-2021: Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired CloudPhysics, a cloud analysis platform provider. Through the acquisition, HP remained true to its commitment to data-driven insights. The acquisition added CloudPhysics’ SaaS-based, data-driven platform for analysis of on-premises and cloud setups bringing detailed insights to customers and partners across most IT environments. HP also released its new Software-Defined Opportunity Engine (SDOE).



Dec-2020: IBM completed the acquisition of Instana, a dominant enterprise observability and implementation performance tracking platform. The acquisition of Instana helped IBM provide industry-leading, AI-powered automation capabilities to manage the complications of modern applications that cover hybrid cloud landscapes.



