ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. CONTINUES TO BUILD WORLD CLASS MEDICAL BOARD ADDING DRS. GALITZER AND ROTHENBERG

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Michael Galitzer of Los Angeles, California and Dr. Ron Rothenberg of Encinitas, California have joined AHFD’s subsidiary Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. (BIO) Board of Directors and Scientific Board of Directors, respectively.



Dr. Galitzer is the medical director of The American Health Institute, an organization dedicated to education and research in the areas of anti-aging medicine and cancer. The American Health Institute’s medical office is located in Los Angeles, California. For more than 25 years, stars like Suzanne Somers, Tony Robbins, and Vanessa Williams, as well as the “movers and shakers” in the business and entertainment industry, and other doctors, have sought out Dr. Galitzer, because of his revolutionary approach to health that consistently helps his patients look and feel much younger than they are actually. The reason his program is so effective is because of its unique combination of conventional and complementary medicine and in particular, its focus on Energy Medicine, which addresses health at the cellular and energetic level. https://drgalitzer.com/blogs/bio/dr-galitzers-biography

Dr. Ron Rothenberg is the founder of the California HealthSpan Institute in Encinitas, California. www.californiahealthspan.com As a pioneer in the field of Preventive and Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Ron Rothenberg, M.D., was among the first group of physicians to be recognized for his expertise in this rapidly emerging field. Dr. Rothenberg was the 10th Medical Doctor in the world to be recognized by the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Rothenberg graduated from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons, in 1970. He performed his residency in Emergency Medicine at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. Dr. Rothenberg went on to teach and practice Emergency Medicine. He is a former Full Clinical Professor of Preventive and Family Medicine at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

Dr. Rothenberg has educated over 25,000 physicians who have attended his continuing education seminars. As the creator and director of the Postgraduate Institute for Primary and Emergency Physicians at University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, he helped create the specialty of Emergency Medicine by training physicians as this field emerged. Over the past 10 years Dr. Rothenberg lectured worldwide on Preventive and Regenerative Medicine, Hormone Optimization and Stem Cells. In addition to his work in the field of Anti-Aging and Regenerative medicine, Dr. Rothenberg remains an Attending Physician at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, California.

AHFD will continue to add notable members to its boards that will be announced in the next several days.

About Active Health Foods, Inc.

Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing the development of its Etrnl Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

