Report on payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to public authorities in respect of their extractive activities

Nanterre, FRANCE

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,491,929,810.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com

Report
on payments made during the 2021 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries
to public authorities in respect
of their extractive activities

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2021 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2021 financial year, these payments were the following:

CountryCompany nameDuties and taxes
(in €000)		Rents / Fees
(in €000)		Other
(in €000)		Total
(in €000)
GermanySKBB GmbH 2,082--2,082
GermanyEurovia Gestein GmbH826  826
Total Germany 2,908--2,908
      
BelgiumCup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre2,560--2,560
Total Belgium 2,560--2,560
      
CanadaConstruction DJL Inc.3,9112,768-6,680
CanadaAgrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc.735336-1,071
Total Canada 4,6463,105-7,751
      
EstoniaTrev-2 Grupp AS1,078--1,078
Total Estonia 1,078--1,078
United StatesEurovia Atlantic Coast LLC493--493
United States 493--493
      
 Ent. Oscar Savreux480--480
 Carrières de Dompierre279--279
 Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC)120--120
 SDML108118-226
 Gravières d’Alsace-Lorraine (GAL)302725-1,027
 Carrières Ballast Normandie916486-1,402
 Graves de Mer (GDM)-526-526
 Matériaux Routiers Franciliens3,6991,218-4,917
 Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS)1,124689-1,813
 Carrières de Chailloue2,345--2,345
 Granulats de Basse Normandie164--164
 Sté Matériaux Caennais372--372
 Carrières Leroux Philippe149--149
 Carrière Rouperroux362--362
 SNEH Matériaux269--269
 Carrières Chassé207--207
 Carrières de Chateaupanne318--318
 Carrières de La Garenne391--391
 Société des Carrières Bretonnes1,261--1,261
 Carrières de Cluis227--227
 Carrières Lafitte823--823
 Carrières de Luché1,424--1,424
 Carrières Kleber Moreau2,234--2,234
 Carrières de Condat181--181
 Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC)183--183
 Carrières Ballastières des Alpes146--146
 EJL Méditerranée937--937
 Durance Granulats288610-898
 Les Calcaires Régionaux223--223
 Rescanières125--125
 Robert Carrières et Industries-101-101
 SMAG144--144
 TRMC177312-489
 Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin1,676--1,676
 Les Carrières Comtoises351527-878
Total France 22,0045,312-27,316
      
PolandEurovia Kruszywa SA605852-1,457
PolandKSM Kosmin SP Zoo200261-460
PolandEurovia Bazalty SA399227-626
Total Poland 1,2031,340-2,543
      
Czech RepublicEurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.4,1925451024,839
Czech Republic 4,1925451024,839
SlovakiaEurovia Kamenolomy302--302
Total Slovakia 302--302
      
ChadSotec(*)-683683
Total Chad (*)-683683
      
Grand total 39,38710,30278550,474

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1 January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 16 June 2022.

Drawn up in Nanterre, 16 June 2022

Board of Directors of VINCI
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Xavier Huillard
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

