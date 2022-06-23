Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,491,929,810.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
Report
on payments made during the 2021 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries
to public authorities in respect
of their extractive activities
This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.
In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2021 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.
The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.
The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.
In the 2021 financial year, these payments were the following:
|Country
|Company name
|Duties and taxes
(in €000)
|Rents / Fees
(in €000)
|Other
(in €000)
|Total
(in €000)
|Germany
|SKBB GmbH
|2,082
|-
|-
|2,082
|Germany
|Eurovia Gestein GmbH
|826
|826
|Total Germany
|2,908
|-
|-
|2,908
|Belgium
|Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre
|2,560
|-
|-
|2,560
|Total Belgium
|2,560
|-
|-
|2,560
|Canada
|Construction DJL Inc.
|3,911
|2,768
|-
|6,680
|Canada
|Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc.
|735
|336
|-
|1,071
|Total Canada
|4,646
|3,105
|-
|7,751
|Estonia
|Trev-2 Grupp AS
|1,078
|-
|-
|1,078
|Total Estonia
|1,078
|-
|-
|1,078
|United States
|Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC
|493
|-
|-
|493
|United States
|493
|-
|-
|493
|Ent. Oscar Savreux
|480
|-
|-
|480
|Carrières de Dompierre
|279
|-
|-
|279
|Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC)
|120
|-
|-
|120
|SDML
|108
|118
|-
|226
|Gravières d’Alsace-Lorraine (GAL)
|302
|725
|-
|1,027
|Carrières Ballast Normandie
|916
|486
|-
|1,402
|Graves de Mer (GDM)
|-
|526
|-
|526
|Matériaux Routiers Franciliens
|3,699
|1,218
|-
|4,917
|Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS)
|1,124
|689
|-
|1,813
|Carrières de Chailloue
|2,345
|-
|-
|2,345
|Granulats de Basse Normandie
|164
|-
|-
|164
|Sté Matériaux Caennais
|372
|-
|-
|372
|Carrières Leroux Philippe
|149
|-
|-
|149
|Carrière Rouperroux
|362
|-
|-
|362
|SNEH Matériaux
|269
|-
|-
|269
|Carrières Chassé
|207
|-
|-
|207
|Carrières de Chateaupanne
|318
|-
|-
|318
|Carrières de La Garenne
|391
|-
|-
|391
|Société des Carrières Bretonnes
|1,261
|-
|-
|1,261
|Carrières de Cluis
|227
|-
|-
|227
|Carrières Lafitte
|823
|-
|-
|823
|Carrières de Luché
|1,424
|-
|-
|1,424
|Carrières Kleber Moreau
|2,234
|-
|-
|2,234
|Carrières de Condat
|181
|-
|-
|181
|Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC)
|183
|-
|-
|183
|Carrières Ballastières des Alpes
|146
|-
|-
|146
|EJL Méditerranée
|937
|-
|-
|937
|Durance Granulats
|288
|610
|-
|898
|Les Calcaires Régionaux
|223
|-
|-
|223
|Rescanières
|125
|-
|-
|125
|Robert Carrières et Industries
|-
|101
|-
|101
|SMAG
|144
|-
|-
|144
|TRMC
|177
|312
|-
|489
|Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin
|1,676
|-
|-
|1,676
|Les Carrières Comtoises
|351
|527
|-
|878
|Total France
|22,004
|5,312
|-
|27,316
|Poland
|Eurovia Kruszywa SA
|605
|852
|-
|1,457
|Poland
|KSM Kosmin SP Zoo
|200
|261
|-
|460
|Poland
|Eurovia Bazalty SA
|399
|227
|-
|626
|Total Poland
|1,203
|1,340
|-
|2,543
|Czech Republic
|Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.
|4,192
|545
|102
|4,839
|Czech Republic
|4,192
|545
|102
|4,839
|Slovakia
|Eurovia Kamenolomy
|302
|-
|-
|302
|Total Slovakia
|302
|-
|-
|302
|Chad
|Sotec
|(*)
|-
|683
|683
|Total Chad
|(*)
|-
|683
|683
|Grand total
|39,387
|10,302
|785
|50,474
(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1 January 2015.
This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 16 June 2022.
Drawn up in Nanterre, 16 June 2022
Board of Directors of VINCI
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,
Xavier Huillard
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
