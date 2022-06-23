English French

Public limited company (SA) with a share capital of €1,491,929,810.00

Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre

Nanterre TCR 552 037 806

www.vinci.com

Report

on payments made during the 2021 financial year

by VINCI group subsidiaries

to public authorities in respect

of their extractive activities

This report, prepared in application of the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the Commercial Code, lists the payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries involved in an extractive activity, to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they perform their activities.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions, this list includes the amounts of individual payments, or all payments when they are interconnected, equal to or greater than 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per contribution type, to public authorities during the 2021 financial year. If no payment has been made by a subsidiary or if a subsidiary undertaking the extractive project has only made payments below the threshold of 100,000 euros, these projects or payment types are not included in this report’s table.

The taxes and duties primarily include corporate tax owed for the financial year, as well as taxes relating to earnings and the production of the companies undertaking the projects. This report excludes taxes and duties collected on the basis of consumption or sales, such as value added taxes.

The fees and rents represent payments made in exchange for rights required for the exploitation of the quarries.

In the 2021 financial year, these payments were the following:

Country Company name Duties and taxes

(in €000) Rents / Fees

(in €000) Other

(in €000) Total

(in €000) Germany SKBB GmbH 2,082 - - 2,082 Germany Eurovia Gestein GmbH 826 826 Total Germany 2,908 - - 2,908 Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,560 - - 2,560 Total Belgium 2,560 - - 2,560 Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3,911 2,768 - 6,680 Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 735 336 - 1,071 Total Canada 4,646 3,105 - 7,751 Estonia Trev-2 Grupp AS 1,078 - - 1,078 Total Estonia 1,078 - - 1,078 United States Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 493 - - 493 United States 493 - - 493 Ent. Oscar Savreux 480 - - 480 Carrières de Dompierre 279 - - 279 Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 120 - - 120 SDML 108 118 - 226 Gravières d’Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 302 725 - 1,027 Carrières Ballast Normandie 916 486 - 1,402 Graves de Mer (GDM) - 526 - 526 Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 3,699 1,218 - 4,917 Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 1,124 689 - 1,813 Carrières de Chailloue 2,345 - - 2,345 Granulats de Basse Normandie 164 - - 164 Sté Matériaux Caennais 372 - - 372 Carrières Leroux Philippe 149 - - 149 Carrière Rouperroux 362 - - 362 SNEH Matériaux 269 - - 269 Carrières Chassé 207 - - 207 Carrières de Chateaupanne 318 - - 318 Carrières de La Garenne 391 - - 391 Société des Carrières Bretonnes 1,261 - - 1,261 Carrières de Cluis 227 - - 227 Carrières Lafitte 823 - - 823 Carrières de Luché 1,424 - - 1,424 Carrières Kleber Moreau 2,234 - - 2,234 Carrières de Condat 181 - - 181 Société Départementale des Carrières (SDC) 183 - - 183 Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 146 - - 146 EJL Méditerranée 937 - - 937 Durance Granulats 288 610 - 898 Les Calcaires Régionaux 223 - - 223 Rescanières 125 - - 125 Robert Carrières et Industries - 101 - 101 SMAG 144 - - 144 TRMC 177 312 - 489 Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,676 - - 1,676 Les Carrières Comtoises 351 527 - 878 Total France 22,004 5,312 - 27,316 Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 605 852 - 1,457 Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 200 261 - 460 Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 399 227 - 626 Total Poland 1,203 1,340 - 2,543 Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 4,192 545 102 4,839 Czech Republic 4,192 545 102 4,839 Slovakia Eurovia Kamenolomy 302 - - 302 Total Slovakia 302 - - 302 Chad Sotec (*) - 683 683 Total Chad (*) - 683 683 Grand total 39,387 10,302 785 50,474

(*) In the context of an establishment agreement signed with Chad, Sotec is exonerated from Corporate Tax for a period of 10 years as from 1 January 2015.

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 16 June 2022.

Drawn up in Nanterre, 16 June 2022

Board of Directors of VINCI

and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Xavier Huillard

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

