Blank Rome Welcomes Corporate Partner in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that David E. Parsly has joined the firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice group as a partner in the Los Angeles office. David advises clients on a full range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, emerging growth and venture capital financings, joint ventures, corporate restructurings, and corporate governance. He joins the firm from DLA Piper.

David is the latest addition to Blank Rome’s growing Los Angeles team, which welcomed real estate partner Saul Breskal and of counsel Jamie Garelick earlier this year. He also further strengthens the firm’s highly ranked corporate practice, which has added nearly 20 attorneys to its national team over the past two years, including most recently partners Nina Skinner and C. Brendan Cummings and Mexican counsel Cecilia Ibarra-van Oostenrijk in Houston as well as Leslie Marlow, Hank Gracin, and Patrick Egan, a respected corporate and securities law team in New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our national corporate team and Los Angeles office,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Known as a trusted adviser to his clients, David is often called upon to provide outside general counsel services and handle matters beyond his traditional corporate practice, which will further strengthen our firm’s service offerings across numerous practice areas.”

David’s clients include closely held businesses, private equity funds, family offices, venture capital-backed start-ups, and public and middle-market companies and their investors. He is active in strategic and financial-sponsor M&A and investment transactions across many industries, including for asset managers and professional services firms as well as trucking and logistics.

“When markets turn volatile, clients lean on advisers whom they trust the most. David’s thoroughness and ability to guide complex transactions will greatly benefit our clients navigating today’s challenging landscape,” said Peter Schnur, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities practice. “He will bolster our corporate capabilities both in California and nationally.”

“Blank Rome has a robust reputation in the middle-market M&A space, and I believe it is an ideal platform on which to grow my practice,” Parsly added. “I was also drawn to the collegial atmosphere at Blank Rome—despite the size and breadth of the firm, it has a strong sense of community and collaboration that I appreciate.”

David earned his J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and his B.A. from the University of Michigan.

