FDA Demonizing Vape Industry with the Ban of Juul Products

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Wall Street Journal, the Food and Drug Administration could order Juul to take its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market as early as this week. The Blinc Group Inc., the regulatory-focused designer and provider of premium, customized and bespoke vaporizer technologies, finds the FDA’s potential decision is just furthering the government’s “war” on tobacco that isn’t science based.

“If the FDA took the time to look at the science surrounding vape instead of having knee jerk reactions to statistics over youth consumption, they would see that vaping has been beneficial to countless individuals looking to quit smoking. For years, the European markets have embraced vape as such a necessary tool for the cessation of smoking that they offer health insurance breaks to those who vape.

If you look down the road to what this decision could mean for the cannabis vape industry, the federal illegality of cannabis will keep the space safe for now since the FDA is unwilling to regulate the industry while it remains a schedule one drug. However, this doesn’t mean that will be the case forever. I would hope when that time comes that the FDA will recognize that vape is considered one of the safest consumption methods particularly for medical patients who are looking for the purest stream of cannabinoids and terpenes, and the absence of combustion means less hazardous substances and it’s easier on the lungs.

The EVALI crisis that plagued the e-cigarette and vape markets a few years ago was proven to be the result of illicit products. If the FDA truly wants to keep consumers safe then they should regulate and hold vaporizer companies to the highest scientific standards, instead of banning products that will send them straight back to the black market and only compound the problem,” said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO and cofounder of the Blinc Group.

Dumas de Rauly currently serves as Chairman of the ISO (International) Standards Committee TC126/SC3 on Vaping Products & Chairman of the CEN (European) Standards Committee TC437 on Vapor Products.

About the Blinc Group

Headquartered in New York City, the Blinc Group designs, develops, supplies, and supports premium cannabis vaping hardware. The company offers a curated collection of proven cartridges, batteries, ready to use vaporizers and complete bespoke device development to multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands. Blinc completes the value chain by providing its clients access to a suite of support services ranging from research and development, production, testing, standard operating procedures, training and all the way to go-to-market strategy and brand communications consulting. With full control of the supply chain, the company’s unique “Powered by Blinc” process enables clients to provide innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to cannabis consumers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Gretchen Gailey

ggailey@panoptic-strategies.com

202-489-3821