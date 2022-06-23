Carahsoft Recognized in 2022 Splunk Public Sector Partner Awards

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today it has received the 2022 Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year for exceptional performance and commitment to the Public Sector as part of Splunk’s Partnerverse. The Public Sector Distribution Partner Award recognizes a Splunk partner that is the top revenue and value-generating distribution partner in the Public Sector. For more information on Splunk’s Partnerverse, visit the Splunk website.



“We are honored to be recognized again as Splunk’s Public Sector Distribution Partner,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk Team at Carahsoft. “For more than a decade Carahsoft, our resellers and Splunk have worked jointly to develop and expand a partner network to deliver leading operational intelligence solutions to our Public Sector customers. Splunk has entrusted Carahsoft to grow their Public Sector reach through numerous successful sales and marketing campaigns, high level training demos, enablement programs and more. We look forward to continuing the momentum of this successful partnership and creating new opportunities for Splunk.”

“Congratulations to Carahsoft for being named the Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Bill Hustad, Vice President of Alliances and Channel Ecosystems Splunk. “The 2022 Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize outstanding partners like Carahsoft that drive positive business outcomes, as well as help our joint customers leverage Splunk solve their challenges. Additionally, Carahsoft works in collaboration with Splunk and shares our customer-first mentality.”

The Splunk Global Partner Awards recognize partners of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

