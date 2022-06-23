Spectrum Launches PlanLink Mobile Application

TACOMA, Wash., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Pension Consultants, Inc. (“Spectrum”), a 401(k) plan platform provider and retirement plan consulting firm, today announced the launch of its PlanLink mobile application. PlanLink enables retirement plan participants to take control of their retirement accounts when they are on the go. Through PlanLink, retirement plan participants can easily:

Enroll in their retirement plans in 5 minutes or less,

Manage their retirement plan investment allocations,

Change their retirement plan contributions,

View their personalized rate of return,

Search transaction history on their accounts, and

View investment performance data and investment information.

“Through its mobile enrollment capabilities and user-friendly design, PlanLink enables people to better plan and save towards a dignified financial future,” said Petros Koumantaros, Spectrum’s Managing Director and CEO.

Spectrum developed PlanLink to work through any retirement plan platforms built on FIS Relius Administration -- a system used by hundreds of retirement plan service providers and millions of retirement plan participants throughout the United States. Spectrum also designed PlanLink so it could be private labeled with custom branding and unique color schemes. This approach facilitates broader opportunities for PlanLink, enabling its adoption not only by Spectrum’s Clients, but also by other retirement plan platform providers, retirement plan advisors, and retirement plan sponsors.

“We listened to employers, plan participants, and retirement plan advisors. The feedback was clear -- great technology can help deliver better outcomes. PlanLink is tremendously beneficial for retirement plan advisors, participants, and sponsors,” commented Yannis Koumantaros, Spectrum’s Managing Director of Sales and CFO.

PlanLink is currently available for download from Google Play and the Apple App Store. More information about the Spectrum and PlanLink is available at: http://www.spectrumpension.com and http://planlink.com.

