Vertical Harvest Farms Appoints Michael Chin as Chief of Farm Operations as the Company Continues to Expand Across the U.S.

JACKSON, Wyo., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Harvest, architects and operators of the first vertical hydroponic greenhouse in North America, announced Michael Chin as their Chief of Farm Operations. This new position in the company comes on the heels of a Series A financial close which in part is funding the expansion of Vertical Harvest farm locations over the next five years to include Westbrook, Maine, and future urban sites in major U.S. cities, including Chicago (IL), Providence (RI) and Detroit (MI). Chin will be leading the operating systems, technology integration and the implementation of the product innovation strategy into the company's new facilities while meeting the unique needs of each individual city.

Over his 20-year career, Michael Chin has a proven track record of taking new technology products from R&D to operational scale. Chin is skilled at driving these transitions at technology startups, digital agencies and some of the largest companies in the world including Walmart, Campbell's Soup Company, BBC, Virgin, Hearst and Calvin Klein. Most recently, Chin was Chief Operating Officer at Farm.One, a New York City-based indoor vertical farming company with farms in Manhattan and Brooklyn that serves chefs and direct-to-consumer.

His specific expertise in bridging the worlds of product development and business systems to bring profitable customer solutions to market is a key role he will play alongside the Vertical Harvest leadership team as the company expands into new urban markets in the U.S.

Co-founder and CEO of Vertical Harvest Nona Yehia said, "Michael comes to us with incredible knowledge in the industry and an understanding of our hyper-local approach. We value his experience servicing both wholesale and direct-to-consumer clients with produce that is unique, flavorful and fresh, all while advancing ambitious sustainability and social impact goals. We couldn't have found a better fit for the team, or the current moment we're at in our growth trajectory."

Michael Chin commented, "There's such a need across the nation for more access to nutritious food in urban areas. I'm very inspired by the company's Grow Well employment model - putting people first is in their DNA and that's clear the moment you walk through the door. I'm looking forward to working with the team to build new ways to integrate food production into civic infrastructure that ties together people, the planet and community health."

