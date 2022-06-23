Voltron Data and DataStax Partner to Accelerate the Business Impact of Real-Time Data

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at The Data Thread , Voltron Data , the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow , and DataStax , the real-time data company, announced a partnership to help organizations accelerate the impact of intelligence from real-time applications. As a result of the partnership, the companies will strengthen the interoperability between Arrow and DataStax’s Astra DB , Astra Streaming and DataStax Enterprise products to improve the quality of real-time data intelligence as well as reduce the time to insights.



“We are excited to be partnering with DataStax. We both believe in a more modular composable future and that starts with open standards. With Arrow-native IO, DataStax users will be able to easily interoperate with numerous data science libraries and projects, removing friction and multiple data copies along the way,” said Josh Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Voltron Data.

“Voltron Data is a world-class team developing the open source standards to drive faster and more accurate insights from data analytics ecosystems,” said Chet Kapoor, DataStax chairman and CEO. “This is an important partnership for developers and enterprises as they build the real-time applications that power successful data-driven businesses.”

Apache Arrow is an open source multi-language toolbox for accelerated data interchange and in-memory computing. It has become the de facto standard for seamless interoperability between data processing engines, modern computing hardware and programming languages. Arrow has been adopted globally by companies to accelerate data access and analytical processing with more than 54 million downloads a month.

DataStax provides an open data stack for real-time applications that just works. The stack addresses all aspects of real-time data, both “data-at-rest,” with Astra DB built on Apache Cassandra ®, and streaming “data-in-motion,” with Astra Streaming built on Apache Pulsar ™. DataStax’s open data stack captures, aggregates data from any source and then publishes or exposes it to applications and any other system such as analytical platforms and machine learning models.

As part of the partnership, Voltron Data and DataStax are bridging the Cassandra and Arrow ecosystems to accelerate real-time applications. Through this engineering collaboration, end-users will be able to build Arrow-native analytics applications on DataStax's Astra DB, DataStax Enterprise and Astra Streaming easier than before. Together, Voltron Data and DataStax are committed to serving customers and the community with an open data stack for real-time applications. The partnership is designed to deliver significant benefits to users and customers, including:

Arrow data sets that are based on the potentially large volume of extremely recent data are ideal for driving improved insights and decisions that are accurate and relevant. Analytical platforms can identify any change in the data faster, preventing influencing the wrong decisions downstream. Similarly, machine learning models can learn faster and adapt to any change, driving the right decisions when executed on real-time data. Faster distribution of the right intelligence: DataStax’s open data stack can be fueled with Arrow datasets to reduce the time for these insights to be exposed to applications via APIs or pushed to relevant applications via events. Intelligence is not constrained to the analytical and machine learning platforms anymore as it can be accessed by applications, feature stores and more. DataStax's open stack for real-time data makes this intelligence extremely easy for developers to use in applications via standard APIs.



About DataStax

DataStax is the real-time data company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build the smart, highly scalable applications required to be a data-driven business. With Astra DB and Astra Streaming , DataStax uniquely delivers the power of Apache Cassandra™—the world’s most scalable database—with the advanced Apache Pulsar™ streaming technology in an open data stack, available on any cloud. Hundreds of the world’s leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to create the in-the-moment digital experiences that can win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com .

About Voltron Data

Voltron Data believes in building more bridges across the data science and analytics industry to accelerate the efficient development of data tools. The company is focused on advancing the Apache Arrow ecosystem and is globally remote. For more on Voltron Data, simply go to https://voltrondata.com or follow @VoltronData.

