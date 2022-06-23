Amgen Inc Among Leading Companies in the Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Male infertility is caused due to low sperm production, immobile sperm, or blockages that prevent the delivery of sperm. Symptoms include pain, swelling or a lump in the testicle area. Predisposing factors include smoking tobacco, using alcohol, being overweight, being exposed to toxins, certain medical conditions, including tumors and chronic illnesses. Treatment includes surgery and hormone replacement therapy.



Male infertility pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 15 molecules. Out of these approximately 11 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes.

The Male Infertility Drugs in Development market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for male infertility (male health), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. Additionally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in therapeutic development for male infertility and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Target

Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor

Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase

Androgen Receptor

Non Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase

Phosphodiesterase 3

Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Target

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Mechanisms of Action

Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor Agonist

Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase Activator

Androgen Receptor Agonist

Non Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase Replacement

Phosphodiesterase 3 Inhibitor

Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11 Inhibitor

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Mechanisms of Action

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Routes of Administration

Intravenous

Oral

Subcutaneous

Vaginal

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Routes of Administration

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Molecule Types

Small Molecule

Monoclonal Antibody

Cell Therapy

Fusion Protein

Gene Therapy

Recombinant Enzyme

Recombinant Protein



Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Molecule Types

Leading Companies in the Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market

Amgen Inc

Aprilbio Co Ltd

Beijing FuKangren Bio-pharm Tech Co Ltd

cStem Regeneration Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc

Igyxos SA

Neuromagen Pharma Ltd

Park of Active Molecules

Prokrea BCN SL

Reven Holdings Inc

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Leading Companies

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Overview

Targets Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor, Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase,

Androgen Receptor, Non-Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase, Phosphodiesterase 3, and Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11 Mechanisms of Action Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor Agonist, Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase Activator, Androgen Receptor Agonist, Non-Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase Replacement, Phosphodiesterase 3 Inhibitor, and Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11 Inhibitor Routes of Administration Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, and Vaginal Molecule Types Small Molecule, Monoclonal Antibody, Cell Therapy, Fusion Protein, Gene Therapy, Recombinant Enzyme, and Recombinant Protein Leading Companies Amgen Inc, Aprilbio Co Ltd, Beijing FuKangren Bio-pharm Tech Co Ltd, cStem Regeneration Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Igyxos SA, Neuromagen Pharma Ltd, Park of Active Molecules, Prokrea BCN SL, and Reven Holdings Inc

Male Infertility Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Male Infertility (Male Health).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Male Infertility (Male Health) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration to discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide evaluates Male Infertility (Male Health) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA), and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Male Infertility (Male Health) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide reviews the latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Male Infertility (Male Health)

FAQs

What are the key targets in the male infertility pipeline products market?

The key targets of the male infertility pipeline products market are Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor, Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase Androgen Receptor, Non-Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase, Phosphodiesterase 3, and Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11.

What are the key mechanisms of action in the male infertility pipeline products market?

Some of the key mechanisms of action of the male infertility pipeline products market are Follicle Stimulating Hormone Receptor Agonist, Telomerase Reverse Transcriptase Activator, Androgen Receptor Agonist, Non-Lysosomal Glucosylceramidase Replacement, Phosphodiesterase 3 Inhibitor, and Tumor Necrosis Factor Ligand Superfamily Member 11 Inhibitor.

What are the key routes of administration in the male infertility pipeline products market?

The key routes of administration in the male infertility pipeline products market are intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, and vaginal.

What are the key molecule types in the male infertility pipeline products market?

The key molecule types in the male infertility pipeline products market are small molecule, monoclonal antibody, cell therapy, fusion protein, gene therapy, recombinant enzyme, and recombinant protein.

Which are the leading companies in the male infertility pipeline products market?

Some of the key companies in the male infertility pipeline products market are Amgen Inc, Aprilbio Co Ltd, Beijing FuKangren Bio-pharm Tech Co Ltd, cStem Regeneration Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Igyxos SA, Neuromagen Pharma Ltd, Park of Active Molecules, Prokrea BCN SL, and Reven Holdings Inc.

