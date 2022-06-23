Voltron Data Announces Commitment to Improve Interoperability Between Apache Arrow and the Velox Open Source Project Created by Meta

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at The Data Thread, Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow, announced a collaboration with Velox.



Velox democratizes the building data systems by providing a state-of-the-art C++ library for optimized columnar operations. Open sourced in 2021, Velox started as an internal engineering project at Meta with additional contributions provided by Intel, ByteDance and Ahana. Velox is currently integrated with more than a dozen data systems at Meta, from analytical query engines such as Presto and Spark, stream processing platforms and machine learning libraries such as PyTorch.

As part of the partnership, Voltron Data is committing significant engineering resources to strengthen the interoperability between Apache Arrow and Velox. Arrow is an open source multi-language toolbox for accelerated data interchange and in-memory computing. It has become the de facto standard for seamless interoperability between data processing engines, modern computing hardware and programming languages. Arrow has been adopted globally by companies to accelerate data access and analytical processing with more than 54 million downloads a month.

While Velox already leverages an Apache Arrow-compatible columnar memory layout, Voltron Data intends to improve interoperability, advance performance testing and refine the Python developer experience of Arrow and Velox. As more applications evolve to take advantage of Arrow-based data access and in-memory processing, this collaboration will enable Velox to be a ubiquitous data processing workhorse for the coming generation of large-scale Arrow-enabled systems. Velox achieves state-of-the-art columnar execution efficiency while being customizable for use across diverse data processing applications.

“Voltron Data’s mission is to increase the modularity and composability of data systems through standards. With Velox and the Apache Arrow ecosystem working together, we can accelerate a new wave of performant, scalable analytics systems, built in a fraction of the time,” said Josh Patterson, co-founder and CEO of Voltron Data.

“Tightening the collaboration and interoperability with the Apache Arrow ecosystem not only simplifies the integration of Velox with different data management systems, but it's also a major step towards making these systems more modular and future-proof. Composability is the future of database systems,” said Pedro Pedreira, Software Engineer at Meta.

About The Data Tread

The Data Thread is a free virtual conference showcasing the latest innovation around Apache Arrow and data analytics. Attendees will learn about the latest developments across the data ecosystem and hear from practitioners who have built industry-leading products using Apache Arrow. For more information, go to https://thedatathread.com.

About Voltron Data

Voltron Data believes in building more bridges across the data science and analytics industry to accelerate the efficient development of data tools. The company is focused on advancing the Apache Arrow ecosystem and is globally remote. For more on Voltron Data, simply go to https://voltrondata.com or follow @VoltronData.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560