2022 Corporate Calendar – Update



Turin, 23rd June 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors for the approval of Q2 results has been brought forward to 27th July 2022.

The conference call for investors and financial analysts is confirmed on 28th July. This will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

