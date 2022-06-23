The US Accounts for the Highest Number of Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure in which certain parts of an arthritic or damaged joint are removed and replaced with a prosthesis, or artificial joints.



The Shoulder Replacement Pipeline market research report offered by GlobalData Plc comprehensive information about the shoulder replacement pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Moreover, the shoulder replacement report provides information about various pipeline products and their estimated approval dates.

Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segments

Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement

Partial Shoulder Replacement

Reverse Shoulder Replacement

Revision Shoulder Replacement

Shoulder Resurfacing



Total/primary shoulder replacement devices include a prosthesis that has a humeral component made of alloys, such as cobalt-chromium-molybdenum and a glenoid component made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene or a combination of cobalt-chromium-molybdenum alloy and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.

Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Segments

Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Regulatory Path

510(k)

CE

PMA

NMPA

Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Regulatory Path

Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Territory

The US

Europe

China



Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Territory

Leading Companies in the Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market

BioPoly RS LLC

CeramTec GmbH

Cytex Therapeutics Inc

DePuy Synthes Inc

Exactech Inc

FX Shoulder USA Inc

Imperial College London

Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp

Lifespans Ltd

Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Overview

Key Regulatory Paths 510(k), CE, PMA, and NMPA Key Territories The US, Europe, and China Key Segments Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Reverse Shoulder Replacement, Revision Shoulder Replacement, and Shoulder Resurfacing Leading Companies BioPoly RS LLC, CeramTec GmbH, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, DePuy Synthes Inc, Exactech Inc, FX Shoulder USA Inc, Imperial College London, Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Lifespans Ltd, Limacorporate SpA, Orbis Medisch Centrum, Shanghai EndoPhix Medical Technology Co Ltd, Shoulder Innovations LLC, and Shoulder Options Inc

Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the shoulder replacement under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of shoulder replacement and lists all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Reasons to Buy

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with a potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of shoulder replacement under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory, and estimated launch date

FAQs

What are the key regulatory paths in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?

The key regulatory paths in the shoulder replacement market are 510(k), CE, PMA, and NMPA.

What are the key territories in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?

The key territories in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are the US, Europe, and China.

What are the key segments in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?

The key segments in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are total/primary shoulder replacement, partial shoulder replacement, reverse shoulder replacement, revision shoulder replacement, and shoulder resurfacing.

Which are the leading companies in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?

Some of the leading companies in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are BioPoly RS LLC, CeramTec GmbH, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, DePuy Synthes Inc, Exactech Inc, FX Shoulder USA Inc, Imperial College London, Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Lifespans Ltd, Limacorporate SpA, Orbis Medisch Centrum, Shanghai EndoPhix Medical Technology Co Ltd, Shoulder Innovations LLC, and Shoulder Options Inc.

