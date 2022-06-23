The US Accounts for the Highest Number of Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoulder replacement is a surgical procedure in which certain parts of an arthritic or damaged joint are removed and replaced with a prosthesis, or artificial joints.
The Shoulder Replacement Pipeline market research report offered by GlobalData Plc comprehensive information about the shoulder replacement pipeline products with a comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress. Moreover, the shoulder replacement report provides information about various pipeline products and their estimated approval dates.
Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segments
- Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement
- Partial Shoulder Replacement
- Reverse Shoulder Replacement
- Revision Shoulder Replacement
- Shoulder Resurfacing
Total/primary shoulder replacement devices include a prosthesis that has a humeral component made of alloys, such as cobalt-chromium-molybdenum and a glenoid component made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene or a combination of cobalt-chromium-molybdenum alloy and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.
Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Segments
For more segment insights, download a free report sample
Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Regulatory Path
- 510(k)
- CE
- PMA
- NMPA
Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Regulatory Path
For more regulatory path insights, download a free report sample
Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Segmentation by Territory
- The US
- Europe
- China
Shoulder replacement Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Territory
For more territory insights, download a free report sample
Leading Companies in the Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market
- BioPoly RS LLC
- CeramTec GmbH
- Cytex Therapeutics Inc
- DePuy Synthes Inc
- Exactech Inc
- FX Shoulder USA Inc
- Imperial College London
- Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
- Lifespans Ltd
For more insights on leading shoulder replacement pipeline companies, download a free report sample
Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Overview
|Key Regulatory Paths
|510(k), CE, PMA, and NMPA
|Key Territories
|The US, Europe, and China
|Key Segments
|Total/Primary Shoulder Replacement, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Reverse Shoulder Replacement, Revision Shoulder Replacement, and Shoulder Resurfacing
|Leading Companies
|BioPoly RS LLC, CeramTec GmbH, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, DePuy Synthes Inc, Exactech Inc, FX Shoulder USA Inc, Imperial College London, Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Lifespans Ltd, Limacorporate SpA, Orbis Medisch Centrum, Shanghai EndoPhix Medical Technology Co Ltd, Shoulder Innovations LLC, and Shoulder Options Inc
Shoulder Replacement Pipeline Products Market Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the shoulder replacement under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of shoulder replacement and lists all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment/industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with a potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of shoulder replacement under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory, and estimated launch date
FAQs
What are the key regulatory paths in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?
The key regulatory paths in the shoulder replacement market are 510(k), CE, PMA, and NMPA.
What are the key territories in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?
The key territories in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are the US, Europe, and China.
What are the key segments in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?
The key segments in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are total/primary shoulder replacement, partial shoulder replacement, reverse shoulder replacement, revision shoulder replacement, and shoulder resurfacing.
Which are the leading companies in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market?
Some of the leading companies in the shoulder replacement pipeline products market are BioPoly RS LLC, CeramTec GmbH, Cytex Therapeutics Inc, DePuy Synthes Inc, Exactech Inc, FX Shoulder USA Inc, Imperial College London, Innovative Design Orthopaedics Ltd, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Lifespans Ltd, Limacorporate SpA, Orbis Medisch Centrum, Shanghai EndoPhix Medical Technology Co Ltd, Shoulder Innovations LLC, and Shoulder Options Inc.
Related Reports
- Upper Extremity Prosthetics Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies,2022 Update – Click here
- Spinal Fusion Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2021 – Click here
- Cannulated Screws Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
- Arthroscopic Shavers Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030 – Click here
- Internal Fixators Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update – Click here
About us
GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.
Media Contacts
GlobalData
Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com
+44 (0)207 936 6400