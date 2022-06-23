Betadia Soars To Form A New World In Digital Insurance

London, United Kingdom, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betadia is a global digital insurance platform that expanded in multiple countries all over the world. It was founded by a professional financial advisor named Ollie Roberts who has more than 10 years experience in this industry. Betadia provides several financial products including Smart Flexi, Smart Plus, Wealth Enrich Plus, Nex Flexi, so on and so forth. Their ultimate goal is to provide a secure and credible platform with their “Insurance Model”.

The pandemic since 2020 has caused a huge setback to the entire world, especially to the offline businesses. According to Verdict Magazine, “ It changed the economic behavior of the majority in which people started to invest in online business or virtual economy and it has boosted the lucrative online world.” As much as it seems promising, it is always too good to be true as people who lack investment knowledge could be easily tricked and lose all of their money.

With this, Betadia believed that investment even with knowledge is insufficient, hence they introduced an “Insurance Model” to the public in hope to reduce the risk of investments. The founder of Betadia, Ollie Roberts said, “Although we might not be able to reduce the risk of investment entirely, the emergence of Betadia will change the entire insurance industry with our business model because the goal of investment is to make profit, so why not both?”

Betadia is the first digital insurance company that provides investment-linked insurance in the global financial market. The partnership with VISA and Mastercard to work progressively towards the eventual establishment of owning a Digital Bank, on the other hand, the Australian Paralympic Gold Medalist, Vanessa Low , recently collaborated with Betadia to be the ambassador with the aim of promoting greater public awareness towards differently-abled individuals and Betadia.

According to Forbes YEC Council , “ While Covid-19 was a massive shock, it also presented an opportunity to fundamentally rethink many of the assumptions that investors take for granted, and now is the time to build back.” With this, Betadia aims to become the leading digital insurance company in the post pandemic economic boom with their newly introduced “Insurance Model”.

Company Name: Betadia Limited

Contact Person: Pacey Berlin

Email: pacey@betadia.com

Website URL: www.betadia.com

