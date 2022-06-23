Alberta Innovates launches the Agri-Food and Bioindustrial Innovation Program

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s population is expected to reach nearly 10 billion people by 2050, adding pressure on already limited natural resources and increasing demand for food and sustainable materials. To help address this, Alberta Innovates is launching a new program called the Agri-Food and Bioindustrial Innovation Program (ABIP). ABIP’s continuous intake approach will provide researchers and technology developers access to funding for eligible projects all year round, with no deadline to apply.



$10 million over three years will support projects that develop and advance technologies that increase productivity, enhance competitiveness, boost the value of agriculture and forestry commodities, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Program will invest in innovative solutions that will be used by the agriculture and forestry sectors for broad deployment in Alberta, Canada and beyond. Strategic focus areas include: data and digital solutions; autonomous systems; agricultural biotechnology; food processing innovation; biofibre utilization; value-added biomass; and green construction.

“Developing and implementing technology to grow the agri-food and bioindustrial sectors is crucial for Alberta. From genetic yield improvement to automation and biofibres, these technologies will be important steps toward addressing global food security and demand for sustainable materials. Alberta Innovates is proud to introduce this new program and once again support innovative solutions to challenges faced not just in our province, but worldwide.”

John Zhou, Chief Cleantech Officer and Vice President, Clean Resources

ABIP will support projects that:

Sustain, grow and optimize productivity and reduce the cost of production of Alberta’s agri-food and bioindustrial industries.

Add value to enhanced and new commodities in the agri-food and bioindustrial sectors.

Increase environmental sustainability and social benefits for Albertans.



BACKGROUND

ABIP is managed jointly through the Agri-Food Innovation and Bioindustrial Materials Technology Portfolios within Alberta Innovates. The program will support innovators, technology developers and industry clients to accelerate technology development and deployment, as well as enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the agri-food and bioindustrial sectors in Alberta. The program has a strong market and commercialization focus and highly encourages collaboration between industry, academia and government.

The program is open to small and medium-sized enterprises, industry organizations, research and development organizations, post-secondary institutions and government research laboratories. Applicants are not required to be based in Alberta but must demonstrate a clear value proposition for Alberta. Projects that will be researched, piloted, demonstrated and/or implemented in Alberta with long-term Alberta impact will be prioritized.

Alberta Innovates invests in research, innovation and entrepreneurship to drive provincial economic growth and diversity. We ignite the power of innovation through our work with researchers, industry and entrepreneurs to move Alberta to a lower-carbon future, promote the responsible use of land and water, and contribute to the improved health and well-being of Albertans. Alberta Innovates provides technical expertise, entrepreneurial advice and support, opportunities for partnerships, and funding to advance the best ideas. We support a broad range of research and innovation activity – from discovery to use. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do – bringing together bright minds and great ideas.

