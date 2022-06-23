Future of Domestic Business Travel Looks More Optimistic than International | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 has proven to be a challenging year for international business travel. The sector has seen a drop in trips YoY from 2020. Early in the pandemic, many experts had predicted that international business trips would start to recover in 2021. However, business travel has proven to be a much more complex sector than leisure travel during this time. Leisure travel detractors often center around economic, environmental, and safety issues. However, business travel encompasses not only all these issues but also the added layers of corporate responsibility, budgeting, and the evolution of hybrid working. These factors have significantly slowed international business travel’s recovery in particular. As a result, it is not expected to recover until at least 2026. Domestic business travel, on the other hand, has fared slightly better. Many domestic travel restrictions were lifted in 2021, and there is a growing positive sentiment from workers about returning to the office.



The Business Travel Market Research Report 2022 offered by GlobalData Plc provides an analysis of the business travel industry including insights into business travelers, market trends influenced by COVID-19, consumer trends, destinations, sector deals, challenges and opportunities.

Business Travel Market Segmentation by Passenger Flows

International Business Travel

Domestic Business Travel

As offices have moved to a more hybrid style of working, by mixing homeworking with office work, more companies have been open to the idea of domestic business travel. Due to the lack of travel restrictions and the need for testing, domestic travel is much less complex. The perceived risk factors are also significantly lower, making domestic travel more appealing to the company's travel managers.

Business Travel Market Trends

Corporate Travel Budgets

Sentiment towards COVID-19

Demand for Communication Regarding COVID-19 Protocols

Sentiment to Business Travel

ESG – Environmental, Social, and Governance



Travel management companies (TMCs) will be under significant pressure to ensure business travelers receive the most up-to-date information regarding COVID-19. This is particularly relevant for the travel industry as restrictions can change daily on a global scale. As TMCs often act as an aggregator between the traveler and the airline, hotel or ancillary service, they will need to be up to speed with the varying regulations provided by each company and destination. Clear communication and regular updates to business travelers will be essential in ensuring the safety of each individual traveler. Hotels, transportation companies, and other ancillary services will also need to provide clear and consistent information. Hotels have already started to move towards the current sentiment from many travelers.

Key Themes Impacting the Business Travel Market

Big Data

Online Travel

Travel Apps

Machine Learning

Geopolitics



While online travel has been around since the mid-1990s, TMC or business travel agencies have struggled to adapt. The expense of building a bespoke online travel platform that is created specifically for B2B transactions was considered expensive to do. It also requires substantial skill and expertise to build. However, with the development of tech companies and a widening service portfolio from GDS providers, it is now easier for TMCs to create an online travel platform.

Leading Companies in the Business Travel Market

American Express Travel

Direct Travel

Expedia Group

BCD Travel

Internova Travel Group

AMEX Global Business Travel

Booking Holdings

CWT

Fareportal

Flight Centre Group

Business Travel Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $164.7 billion Key Segments International Business Travel and Domestic Business Travel Key Trends Corporate Travel Budgets, Sentiment towards COVID-19, Demand for Communication Regarding COVID-19 Protocols, Sentiment to Business Travel, and ESG Key Themes Big Data, Online Travel, Travel Apps, Machine Learning, Geopolitics, and Others Leading Companies American Express Travel, Direct Travel, Expedia Group, BCD Travel, Internova Travel Group, AMEX Global Business Travel, Booking Holdings, CWT, Fareportal, and Flight Centre Group

Business Travel Market Report Scope

This report provides an analysis of the business travel sector including insights into business travelers, market trends influenced by COVID-19, consumer trends, sector deals, challenges, and opportunities.

