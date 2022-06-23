Homeside Properties Signs Management Agreements With Five New Community Partners

Alpharetta, GA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, Inc., an Associa company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the managing partner for five townhome complexes, neighborhood communities, and homeowners’ associations (HOA) throughout the metro-Atlanta area. The agreements call for Homeside Properties to provide a complete range of management, financial support, and maintenance services.

The first community was built in 2019 and includes a total of 61 single-family townhomes. The homes feature three levels, three bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a two-car garage. Some floorplans also include elevators. Amenities include a community swimming pool and green space with a Wi-Fi lounge and common area.

The second new community is located directly adjacent to the townhome community detailed above. It consists of 69 single-family homes with a swimming pool and many of the same amenities.

The third new client is an active-lifestyle community. When complete, it will consist of approximately 170 single-family homes. Floorplans range in size from 1,629-square-feet to 2,047- square-feet and include two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, and attached two-car garages. Amenities include a clubhouse with multi-use facilities, biking and hiking trails, and an outdoor swimming pool.

The fourth community is a gated, active-adult community comprised of approximately 34 garden ranch-style, luxury condominiums. Homes feature two to four bedrooms, two or three baths, and open floor plans ranging in size from 1,700-square-feet to 2,600-square-feet. Exterior amenities include sunrooms or patios.

The fifth community includes 70 condominiums offering stunning views of the downtown skyline. Many units feature granite countertops, open floor plans, hardwood floors, balconies, and designer finishes. Amenities include a swimming pool, club room, meeting room, entertainment room, public terrace, and onsite storage facilities.

“The addition of five new clients in a single month is a great sign for Homeside Properties,” said James Arterbury, CAM®, Homeside Properties, Inc. president. “It says a great deal about the quality and expertise of our entire team as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the metro-Atlanta area.”

