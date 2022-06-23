New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lease Management Software Market Segments: by Component type ; by size ; by Deployment type ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191833/?utm_source=GNW

It also offers a central database that safeguards information and integrated financial analysis instruments. This enables a customer to handle lease payments productively, to prepare abstracts and stack schedules, and to examine lease-level financial information accurately. Lease management software also incorporates its work with immovable portfolio management software in order to demonstrate the possession of properties with a complete view of their properties. Leasing management software facilitates management operations and the achievement of business goals.



Market Highlights

Global Lease Management Software Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.93% in 2030.

Global Lease Management Software Market to surpass USD 4.30 billion by 2030 from USD 3.90 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.93% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The demand for lease management is primarily driven by the growing demand for intelligent construction projects. The implementation of AI and IoT is also anticipated to promote the market during the projected timeframe for real-time analyses of the data. Rising use of lease management software is expected to drive the lease management market in the most efficient way to build the smart building with innovative performance and technologies. The building owners concentrate more on clever buildings and the property concentrates more on tapping intelligent buildings for consumers, which is anticipated to enhance the market growth over the forecasted period.



Global Lease Management Software Market: Segments

Service segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Lease Management Software Market is divided by Component type into Services and Solutions. The growth of the system integration services segment is due in particular to the heightened emphasis of companies on optimized labor load management with increased agility, speed, and safety, without worrying about training, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance problems.



Large enterprises segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Lease Management Software Market is segmented by Size Type into Large enterprises and small enterprises. The expense is more accessible for large companies, with Lease Management Software. Moreover, some of the massive consulting firms rely on software for lease management and manage the credit accounts with smaller companies. Lease Management Software has a positive influence on medium-sized companies due to the increase in popularity and adoption rates. The division is anticipated to expand in the CAGR by percent over its prediction period for small and medium enterprises.



Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Lease Management Software Market is divided by Deployment type into Cloud and on-premises. Cloud segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. During the projected timeframe, the type of cloud deployment is anticipated to accelerate in traction as it provides agility to execute and consume on-demand resources. Industries prefer this kind of deployment, as it provides easy access together with lower capital and operating costs.



Global Lease Management Software Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Software as a Service

One of the major advances in the software industry is the development of cloud technology. This significantly impacts the running and delivery of software applications to customers. The cloud shift has allowed software organizations to work more on lease management software technology while outsourcing lease management aspects to the cloud service providers. The SaaS software allows the user to pay for services peruse and to cancel whenever they like. The software allows large immobilized family organizations to integrate various software types easily into the portfolio.



Penetration of IoT and other applications

Technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analysis, enhances new sensors, mobility, SaaS, and new environment are increasingly being promoted on the market, enabling greater demand than ever before on business integration and, in turn, influencing the implementation of rental software across real-estate companies. Providers of lease management software are offering effective services to allow users to connect via social media, affect project cooperation, and use space.



Restraint

High operational cost and budget constraint

The immobilization sector has seen great fluctuations around the world in recent years. In particular, in the real estate industry, the impact of a 2008 global downturn lasted for many years. Although the market is stable and growing since 2012, the high disparity in population vs. real estate is still highly volatile. These factors restrict investment in this market by investors. Today, a number of immobilizers adopt these advanced and improved lease management technology solutions. However, the cost of implementing these solutions and the need to maintain and update them regularly create a problem for property managers. There are many legislative measures to leasing and contract management that force software providers to update related applications in client software.



Global Lease Management Software: Key Players

Accruent (US)



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Spacebase (US)

RealPage (US)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Nakisa (Canada)

LeaseQuery (Singapore)

LeaseAccelerator (US)

Trimble (US)

Odessa (US)

RAAMP (US)

Oracle (US)

CoStar Group (US)

Other Prominent Players



Global Lease Management Software Market: Regions

Global Lease Management Software Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Lease Management Software Market in North america held the largest market share of XX % in the year 2020. It is expected that Asia Pacific will rise XX % over the projected timeframe at the leading CAGR. The lease management market in North America is advanced and a substantial number of new lease management and upgrade facilities have been installed to date for the current data center infrastructure systems. The United States currently accounts for the largest share in the leasing management market because it is home to large telecommunications giants, excellently suppliers, and end-user industries, constantly adapting to modern innovations to enhance operational efficiency and productivity.



Global Lease Management Software Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

