Islandsbanki hf.: FSA’s annual assessment of Íslandsbanki’s capital requirement

English Icelandic

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland carries out an annual assessment of risk in the operations of systemically important financial institutions by means of a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

The Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (FSA) carries out an annual assessment of risk in the operations of systemically important financial institutions by means of a Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP). The process involves an assessment of the capital requirement for financial institutions which results in an additional capital requirement under Pillar 2.

The conclusions of this annual process for Islandsbanki have now been made available. The Bank shall from 1 July 2022 maintain an additional capital requirement of 2.6% of risk-weighted assets, which is an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous assessment. The Bank’s total capital requirement, taking into account capital buffers, therefore increases from 17.8% to 17.9%.

For further information:

Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - pr@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki IR releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki

With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. The Bank’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.