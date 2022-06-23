TOOTRiS and Shields Nursing Centers Partner to Offer Child Care as a Benefit

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the healthcare professionals at Shields Nursing Centers provide physical and emotional wellness for patients, many face their own challenges when it comes to Child Care. That's why Shields Nursing Centers is excited to announce it is partnering with TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand to provide Child Care benefits to its employees.

Under the partnership with TOOTRiS, the Shields family will provide its team with benefits that help them easily search, vet, and enroll with licensed Child Care providers directly from their digital device.

"We have a dedicated and knowledgeable team of physicians, nurses, therapists, psychologists, dietitians and social service personnel who continually strive to meet the unique needs of every resident," said William Shields, CEO of Shields Nursing Centers. "We set high standards for ourselves and recognized that our success lies in our ability to support our team. The partnership with TOOTRiS allows us to help them solve the unique challenge of finding reliable Child Care. Even during non-standard hours, which is common in the skilled nursing industry, we want them to be able to access the best Child Care options available for their family."

Only 10% of workers reported that their employer offered Child Care assistance, according to a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. workers conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fortune. For skilled nursing facilities, like Shields, and those in the long-term care industry, Child Care benefits can provide a competitive edge in recruiting. The current staffing shortage has been called "historic" by the AHCA/NCAL. According to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), over 400,000 workers — nearly 10% of the workforce — left the long-term care industry between March 2020 and January 2022.

As the economy is returning to full strength, competition for employees is also increasing. With challenges dealing with fixed costs and potential decreases in Medicare payments, the most impactful way industries can hire and retain workers is to offer new and better benefits. That's why many facilities are coming to TOOTRiS for turn-key Child Care benefits that yield the highest ROI.

TOOTRiS — with more than 180,000 Child Care providers in its nationwide network — gives health care leaders a competitive edge with Child Care benefits that increase their ability to attract and retain workers, improve morale, and increase productivity. Most significantly, it creates a working environment where working families feel supported.

"Finding Child Care can be an emotional struggle for employees, impacting the well-being of their whole family," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO. "Through TOOTRiS, Shields Nursing Centers is taking a proactive approach in helping team members find high-quality Child Care so they can focus on providing exceptional care to their patients. I applaud the Shields family for taking this initiative. Together, we can help transform the Child Care environment into one that benefits families, employers, providers, and the economy."

Visit tootris.com for more information.

Media Contact

Press@tootris.com

(858) 263-0725

Related Images











Image 1: TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment