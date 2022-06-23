The viral vaccine cell culture media market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, during 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Viral Vaccine Cell Culture Media Market, 2022–2035 ” report to its list of offerings.

Vaccine production is a highly regulated and challenging process; specifically, the production of viral components or whole viruses further adds to the complexity. Additionally, it is paramount for vaccine cultures to be devoid of any contamination and be highly effective. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, pharma and biotech companies are gradually adopting viral vaccine cell culture media for the manufacturing of vaccines.

To order this 175+ page report, which features 80+ figures and 100+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market.html

Key Market Insights

Presently, more than 80 viral vaccine cell culture media are offered by multiple players

This segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of large players (more than 200 employees) and start-ups / small players (2-50 employees), which collectively represent more than 75% of the total viral vaccine cell culture media developers. In addition, about 35% of the firms were founded post 2010.

70% of the cell culture media are intended to support suspension cell culture

Serum free media has emerged as the most preferred option for suspension cell culture, featuring more than 65% of the overall viral vaccine cell culture media. This is followed by animal free media (38%) and protein free media (17%), which is preferred for suspension cell cultures

Multiple initiatives dedicated to viral vaccine cell culture media have been reported, since 2015

More than 55% of the overall expansions were focused on new facility expansions. Further, partnership activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of over 38%, between 2015 and 2021. Acquisitions emerged as the most popular type of partnership model adopted by industry stakeholders (59%).

Over 125 vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are potential strategic partners for viral vaccine cell culture media developers

Around 40% of the vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are based in North America, followed by those located in Asia-Pacific and RoW (31%). In addition, 38% of vaccine developers and contract manufacturers are established players (companies established before 2000).

2,800+ patents have been filed / granted for viral vaccine cell culture media, till 2021

Based on the intellectual property distribution across the world, R&D activity related to viral vaccine cell culture media is largely concentrated in the US (50%). Further, majority of the patents in this field were filed by industry players (58%).

Global demand for viral vaccines is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%, during 2022-2035

The clinical demand for viral vaccine is projected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6%. Further, the demand for viral vaccines in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture over 65% of the market share, in 2035

In terms of type of cell culture, the current market is driven by suspension cell cultures (65%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, based on scale of operation, commercial operations are expected to capture the majority of the revenue share (90%) of the overall market in 2035.

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market/request-sample.html

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of viral vaccine cell culture media?

Which type of cell culture is most commonly offered by viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the relative competitiveness of different viral vaccine cell culture media?

Who are the most likely partners for vaccine cell culture media developers?

What are the key challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the anticipated future trends related to viral vaccine cell culture media developers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the viral vaccine cell culture media market has been analysed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Culture

Adherent Cell Culture

Suspension Cell Culture

Type of Cell Culture Media

Animal Component Free Media

Protein Free Media

Serum Free Media

Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

Type of End-User

Industry Players

Non-Industry Players

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information, product portfolios and an informed future outlook.

Creative Biolabs

Jianshun Biosciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Sartorius

Xell

ATZ labs

OPM Biosciences

For additional details, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/viral-vaccine-cell-culture-media-market.html or write to us on sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles: