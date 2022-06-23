Karl Strauss and Boochcraft Spill the Tea on their Collaboration: A Grapefruit Hibiscus IPA

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each quarter Karl Strauss Brewing Company debuts its latest release in its highly anticipated Collaboration Series. For this round, the company teamed up with fellow San Diego locals Boochcraft Organic Hard Kombucha to give both craft beer and Hard Kombucha fans something to fall in love with. Inspired by the infusion process frequently utilized in crafting Hard Kombucha, When Worlds Collide Grapefruit Hibiscus IPA makes its statewide debut on June 23rd.

With 30+ years of craft beer brewing expertise under their belts, the Karl Strauss team was eager to collaborate with the pros at Boochcraft, and explore a world familiar, yet wholly new: tea and botanicals.

“We have true masters of the craft on our brewing team, but one thing we’d never experimented with was infusing a beer with tea & botanicals. The Boochcraft team are absolute masters at this process, so our crew was excited to learn from them. We found that combining the right botanicals enhanced the hop characteristics of this IPA in a unique way, resulting in this beautiful hybrid-like beer that falls somewhere between a Hard Kombucha and a San Diego-style IPA.”

– Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

“We could not be more thrilled to work with the legendary team at Karl Strauss Brewing Company. They brought an incredible depth of knowledge and mastery of the fermentation sciences to create a collaborative product the likes of which have not been seen before. Bringing together a familiar and exceptional San Diego style IPA with the Boochcraft botanical signature, we created an exceptional beer with enhanced depth in the aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. Crisp, clean, refreshing, with just the right balance of fruit, hops, and botanicals; it is truly two worlds colliding in the best way!”

– Kyle Oliver, R&D Manager, Boochcraft

Although inspired by Hard Kombucha, the finished product is a beer through and through. When Worlds Collide is an India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Cascade and Sequoia hops, as well as grapefruit, dried Hibiscus, black tea, and ginger. It’s delightfully citrusy, backed by a slight tartness and warming herbal notes. This IPA will release on Thursday, June 23rd in 16oz 4-packs and draft at all Karl Strauss brewpub locations, as well as finer craft beer establishments throughout California and Arizona.

For more information about Karl Strauss Brewing Company and their collaboration series, contact Andrew Wilde at andrew.wilde@karlstrauss.com

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning releases. They have an ongoing collaboration series with some of the nation’s most well-respected breweries and are known for launching exciting new brands like their tangerine-inspired Tangible IPA, as well as cult classics like their Red Trolley Irish Red. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

About Boochcraft

Boochcraft, founded in 2016 by three friends in San Diego, California, ignited a brand-new industry of better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space: hard kombucha. With an uncompromised focus on quality, Boochcraft is juicing whole, organic fruits in-house at their Boochery in Chula Vista, California, to craft a naturally gluten-free, unpasteurized, vegan alcoholic drink that provides a brighter buzz. Boochcraft has committed to brewing responsibly and is the first Hard Kombucha brand to be certified as a Benefit Corporation (B-Corp). With a mix of year-round flavors and seasonal releases, Boochcraft currently delivers the highest-quality, lowest-impact hard kombucha across 13 states nationwide.