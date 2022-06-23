RMJ Supply Enters Partnership Agreement with First-of-its-Kind Automation Controller Producer IOGRU

Leading solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment partners with innovative, cloud-based automation company designed for CEA



NEW YORK, NY, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RMJ Supply (“RMJ” or “Company”), a solutions-focused distributor of horticultural equipment and supplies providing a single source solution for the CEA industry, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with IOGRU, an innovative automation company leveraging cloud management systems for indoor growing and greenhouse environments. RMJ has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to co-develop products and distribute all IOGRU solutions to CEA customers across North America.

Available to RMJ customers now, IOGRU automation solutions help CEA cultivators to achieve optimal growing conditions and maximize plant health to drive quality, yield, and consistency. IOGRU’s fully customizable, cloud-based system aids operators in a process of continuous improvement by monitoring and controlling the water treatment, irrigation and fertigation equipment, lighting, and mechanical systems. RMJ will serve as the exclusive distributor of IOGRU solutions, working hand-in-hand with customers to drive facility interoperability and increase control within the grow environment. IOGRU systems enable growers to maximize crop yield and potency, reduce water and electricity use, mitigate crop failure risk, reduce human error and labor costs, and attain a faster return on their investment.

“After having worked with almost every controller technology, we can clearly recommend IOGRU as the best integrated solution on the market – which is what led us to partner with them,” said Mike Kupferman, CEO of RMJ Supply. “From water and nutrient management to environmental and lighting controls, IOGRU allows our customers to gain better insight into their operations and drive performance more efficiently and effectively than anything we’ve seen. There is literally nothing (with an electrical signal) that this system cannot control. We look forward to offering this robust and intuitive solution to our existing and new customers through this exclusive relationship.”

“The RMJ Supply team has been the perfect partners to help take IOGRU solutions to the next level,” said Andrii Vakhnovskyi, CEO and Founder of IOGRU. “We are genuinely proud of our technology and solutions, whose effectiveness has been confirmed by customers around the world. Our research center is continuously developing new automation, growth, and monitoring solutions, as well as improving existing technologies. By partnering with RMJ, we are able to reach a wider customer base with larger operations. Together, RMJ and IOGRU are prepared to support our customers in the realization of all their ambitions and objectives.”

For more information or to contact an RMJ expert to discuss how IOGRU automation solutions can improve efficiencies and reduce costs at cultivation facilities, please visit https://rmjsupply.com/iogru .

About RMJ Supply

RMJ Supply (“RMJ”) is a solutions-focused distributor simplifying the design and delivery of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) projects through the procurement of horticultural equipment and fulfillment of critical cultivation and facilities supplies. Founded in 2017, RMJ combines proprietary technology, unparalleled industry expertise, and established procurement management best practices to evaluate sourcing alternatives, integrate engineered systems, and mitigate project risks. Learn more at https://rmjsupply.com/ .