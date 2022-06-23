New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Packaging, Application [Deep Vein Thrombosis, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Pulmonary Embolism, and Others], and End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232567/?utm_source=GNW

Low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) is a class of anticoagulants.They are used to treat venous thromboembolism (deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism) and myocardial infarction, and prevent blood clots.



Low molecular weight heparin offers more advantages than heparin as it has better bioavailability, longer half-life, simplified dosing, predictable anticoagulant response, lower HIT risk, and lower osteoporosis risk.



LMWH can be administered subcutaneously once or twice daily without coagulation monitoring, even when the drug is administered in treatment doses.Most patients do not require coagulation monitoring with LMWH.



The effects of unfractionated heparin (UFH) or standard heparin vary from patient to patient.Therefore, it can only be administered to hospitalized patients under supervision.



In addition, the LMWH has more predictable pharmacokinetic properties than unfractionated heparin, which allows its administration in fixed doses based on laboratory monitoring, without the need for dose adjustments.



The low molecular weight fractions of heparin have the molecular weight of ~3,500–8,000 Daltons, while unfractionated heparin has a molecular weight of 15,000 Daltons; thus, the former react less with platelets than the latter.Moreover, the LMWH is less likely to induce immune allergic thrombocytopenia, which is a severe side effect of unfractionated heparin (UFH).



This condition is often complicated by arterial thrombosis.In addition, various properties such as better bioavailability, predictable dose-response, and longer plasma half-life than unfractionated heparin make low molecular weight heparin a preferred choice for anticoagulation therapy.



Such advantages of the LMWH over unfractionated heparin are boosting its demand, thereby spurring the market growth.



The global low molecular weight heparin market, based on Product type, has been segmented into The global low molecular weight heparin market, based on product type, is segmented into enoxaparin, dalteparin, tinzaparin, fraxiparine, nadroparin, and others.The enoxaparin segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the dalteparin segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% in the market during the forecast period.



The global low molecular weight heparin market, based on packaging, is bifurcated into multi-vials and prefilled syringes. In 2021, the multi-vials segment held a larger share of the market, whereas the prefilled syringes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.



The global low molecular weight heparin market, based on application, has been segmented into deep vein thrombosis, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), pulmonary embolism, and others.The deep vein thrombosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the acute coronary syndrome (ACS) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The global low molecular weight heparin market, based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Healthcare Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Chronic Kidney Disease, National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Statistics Institute, and World Health Organization (WHO) are a few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the low molecular weight heparin market.

