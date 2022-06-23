InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Global Food and Ingredients, a Canadian Owned and Operated Plant-Based Food and Ingredients Company, Newly Listed on TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food and Ingredients (TSXV:PEAS) is one of the latest new listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol “PEAS”, following its qualifying transaction with Capital Pool Company Pivotal Financial Corp. GFI is a fast-growing Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops.



Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

David Hanna, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased for our shareholders and stakeholders to have GFI now listed and trading on the TSXV, and look forward to working with our existing and new partners to continue to strengthen and expand our position as a global leader in plant-based food ingredients and farm to fork consumer packaged goods. This is an important and exciting milestone in GFI's evolution which will support our ambitious growth plans while maintaining our core focus as a vertically integrated plant-based food and ingredients supplier providing premium, sustainable plant-based protein ingredients directly from the farm to consumers' homes."

Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands. On the weekend, the company launched its YoFiit brand plant-based milk in Costco in Eastern Canada, where it is available in a larger format with six units per box, providing a convenient package for consumers who are incorporating it in their daily routine for smoothies and other applications. YoFiit is made with chickpeas, pea protein and flax, providing a uniquely nutritious plant-based milk differentiated from its competitors.

Marie Amazan, President of YoFiit, stated: "With 10 times more protein than the typical almond milk, 3 to 4 times more protein than oat milk and zero added sugar, YoFiit plant-based milk is the perfect add-on to smoothies for a nutrition boost. It also froths extremely well, making it a versatile product.”

David Hanna, added: "We're very excited to see the continued growth in our YoFiit brand through this milestone listing at Costco. The team at YoFiit has done a tremendous job in developing this leading-edge product with an unparalleled nutritional profile in the marketplace. YoFiit's advanced plant-based product line is a cornerstone in GFI's strategy of deploying ag tech to create unique products that connect our business from farm to fork.”

