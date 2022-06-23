MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Announces Return to Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament is thrilled to announce its return following a two-year hiatus. This year will feature two tournaments – including an additional tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (June 29 – July 3), and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (July 4 – July 10).

The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.

WHO: Speakers will include:

Craig Styles, Chair, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament



Andy Wigston, Executive Director, The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament



WHEN: Monday, June 27, 2022 (MT)

10:30 a.m. – Media check-in opens

11:00 a.m. – Press conference begins

12:00 p.m. – Press conference concludes

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall

8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2

PARKING INFORMATION

The Ice Palace is in the middle of the mall, with entrances 48 and 8 the easiest entrances to enter the mall through to get to the Ice Palace. To get to Entrance 48, access the mall via 87th Ave NW, and to get to Entrance 8, please access the mall via 90th Ave NW.