Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead Second Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan (In-person)

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an advanced, modern economy ranked the third-largest globally, Japan represents a unique opportunity for Canadian entrepreneurs and businesses interested in creating collaborative partnerships and marketing their products in one of Asia’s powerhouse economies. Bilateral merchandise trade between Japan and Canada was valued at C$25.9 billion in 2021, and Japan is Canada’s fourth-largest merchandise trade partner. The largest economy in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Japan is a fellow signatory and a gateway economy to this expansive trade agreement comprising 11 member countries and representing 15 per cent of global GDP and 500 million consumers.



The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the public and private sectors, will lead the Second Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan (In-person) from December 5-9, 2022. The mission will focus on health care and clean technologies to spotlight the innovations Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these sectors. The sixth mission in APF Canada’s Women-only Business Mission Series (2019-2023), this week-long, in-person mission will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with businesses in Japan to promote gender-inclusive trade, support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and catalyze international partnerships between Canadian companies and a key market in the Indo-Pacific region.

With world-class advantages in technology, health care, and environmental solutions, Japan represents a remarkable opportunity for Canadian women producing goods and services that meet a wide range of modern Japanese market demands.

Among these goods and services are clean energy and carbon capture solutions, circular economy solutions, emissions reduction technologies, medical devices, and eldercare solutions. Japan’s population continues to age, and Japanese consumers continue to confront new environmental pressures – connecting with innovative firms and solutions that can help preserve their quality of life is increasingly important.

APF Canada’s Second Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan will feature a public conference with high-level speakers from Canada and Japan discussing bilateral trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, and SME supports. Mission delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, exhibitor space, company pitches, and networking opportunities with conference attendees.

As the world re-opens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, APF Canada’s in-person Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Japan could not be better timed to help Canadian women entrepreneurs explore new opportunities in a key partner economy in the Pacific.

Quotes:

“Japan is one of Canada’s key allies and important trading partners, sharing innovation and technology objectives and rules-based values. We are grateful to APF Canada for its leadership in post-pandemic efforts to grow the economy by resuming in-person trade missions which allow Canadian women entrepreneurs to access new dynamic markets in Asia.”

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

“I am delighted to Chair and participate in the second in-person mission to Japan, helping to re-launch in-person trade missions. Building on the successes of APF Canada’s women-only business missions to Japan and other parts of Asia, I know that the dynamic pool of Canadian entrepreneurs we are supporting will make great strides in growing economic ties between Japan and Canada.”

Janice Fukakusa, Chancellor, Toronto Metropolitan University, and Mission Chair

“Our sixth women’s trade mission to the Asia Pacific and our second in-person to Japan, APF Canada is proud to announce the launch of this exciting in-market networking opportunity that will empower and support women as they seek to expand their business across the Pacific. During the pandemic, we made do with virtual missions, but nothing beats face-to-face interactions to achieve business outcomes.”

Christine Nakamura, Vice-President Central Canada Office, APF Canada, and Mission Director

