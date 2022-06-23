Food Lion Honors Individuals and Organizations Committed to Hunger Relief

SALISBURY, N.C., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion honored a select group of food banks, volunteers, community leaders and associates at the seventh annual Food Lion Feeds Feedys Awards. The event recognized those who dedicate their time and talents to providing meals, resources, education and hope to neighbors battling food insecurity in the towns and cities Food Lion serves.



“One of Food Lion Feeds’ visions is a world where no one is hungry or must choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries – where we all pull together to set families up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds. “Each individual and organization honored navigated challenges, embraced uncertainty and allowed it to propel them forward. They went above and beyond to support the unique needs of our neighbors, and it’s important to us that we honor and appreciate these incredible partners.”

The 2022 Feedys Awards winners include:

The Food King Award – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (Charlotte, N.C.)

This award honors a food bank that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support, innovation, encouragement and motivation for others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programming and community involvement. The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, a vital part of the community serving 24 counties in North and South Carolina for more than 40 years, develops partnerships to ensure families receive wholesome and nutritious food. The food bank team consistently exceeds Feeding America’s standard of pounds of food provided to families living in poverty. They have distributed more than 160 million pounds of food and donated 1 million boxes of balanced meals. In addition, Metrolina has provided 97 million pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy and served more than 102,000 families through their school-based mobile pantries. Watch a video highlighting the work of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The Lion Heart Award – Rachel Ayers, Executive Director of Helping and Healing Hearts (Smithfield, N.C.)

This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. An indispensable partner of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle that serves children, families and seniors at the Johnson County Mobile Market, Ayers is the executive director of Helping and Healing Hearts, Inc. Ayers connects and builds relationships to facilitate the distribution of produce and other much needed items throughout the rural areas her organization serves. View a video about Ayers’ role to support hunger relief in her community.

The Grand Lion Award – Shuman Farms Produce (Reidsville, GA)

This award, presented to a Food Lion supplier, recognizes outstanding commitment to partnering with and participating in Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief projects. A thought leader in the industry, Shuman Farms drives corporate outreach initiatives while inspiring and encouraging families in all aspects of health: nutrition, mental health, physical fitness and overall well-being. Through their various charitable projects and programs, Shuman Farms has donated more than 12 million meals to Feeding America since 2002. They created the Healthy Family Project initiative to encourage the produce industry to come together to create a healthier generation and raise money for community outreach. Watch a video about Shuman Farms Produce and their impact as a Food Lion supplier.

The Lion Pride Award – Joyce Herbin, Regional Recruiting Specialist (Elizabeth City, N.C.)

This award honors a Food Lion associate who demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. Herbin led regional efforts to encourage Food Lion neighbors to purchase more than 20,000 citrus bags, equivalent to 100,000 meals. Check out this video about Herbin’s efforts to lead regional hunger relief to benefit partner food banks.

The Store that Roars Award – Food Lion at 620 Laura Duncan Rd., Apex, N.C. 27502

This award honors a Food Lion store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers to participate in hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks. This store was chosen for its standout team of associates in their quest to help combat food insecurity. In 2021, the store generously donated more than 107,000 meals through in-store sales campaigns and food donations that helped nourish children and families across Wake County. View a video about Food Lion associates combatting food insecurity.

The Silver Plate Award – Peggy Dooley-Isley, Community Relations Specialist (Salisbury, N.C.)

Peggy Dooley-Isley, a Food Lion associate who retired in May, is recognized for her 37 years serving Food Lion communities. Through her dedicated service, she helped develop Food Lion’s food rescue program, where food is donated to neighbors before it perishes. In addition, she served as a critical partner of food banks, feeding agencies and pantries, recruiting volunteers for hundreds of events to support Food Lion’s efforts to provide 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion’s hunger relief platform, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. For more information on how Food Lion is fighting to end hunger in the towns and cities it serves through Food Lion Feeds, visit https://www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

Contact: publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com