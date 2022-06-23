Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2022 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.



At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Jack Stoch 17,372,089 25,918 Dianne Stoch 15,655,707 1,742,300 Ian Atkinson 12,827,007 4,571,000 Chris Bryan 15,622,007 1,776,000 Johannes H. C. van Hoof 17,383,707 14,300

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the “Circular”), approving the 2022 Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 17,204,914 98.89 193,093 1.11

A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the Circular, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 15,395,314 88.49 2,002,693 11.51

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

55,467,917 shares issued and outstanding