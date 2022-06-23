Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2022 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.
At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Jack Stoch
|17,372,089
|25,918
|Dianne Stoch
|15,655,707
|1,742,300
|Ian Atkinson
|12,827,007
|4,571,000
|Chris Bryan
|15,622,007
|1,776,000
|Johannes H. C. van Hoof
|17,383,707
|14,300
Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.
At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.
A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the “Circular”), approving the 2022 Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|17,204,914
|98.89
|193,093
|1.11
A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the Circular, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|15,395,314
|88.49
|2,002,693
|11.51
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
