Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, CANADA

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to announce that all five nominees listed in its 2022 management information circular were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex on a vote by ballot, with the following results:

NomineeVotes ForVotes Withheld
Jack Stoch17,372,08925,918
Dianne Stoch15,655,7071,742,300
Ian Atkinson12,827,0074,571,000
Chris Bryan15,622,0071,776,000
Johannes H. C. van Hoof17,383,70714,300

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule B to the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 17, 2022 (the “Circular”), approving the 2022 Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
Number%Number%
17,204,91498.89193,0931.11

A resolution in the form annexed as Schedule C to the Circular, approving the 2022 Executive Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation, was adopted on a vote by ballot as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
Number%Number%
15,395,31488.492,002,69311.51

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

 CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

55,467,917 shares issued and outstanding