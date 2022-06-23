Surfside Condo Collapse Anniversary Paramount Miami Worldcenter Ignites Tallest Digital Memorial Message

Tower Lighting B-Roll | AP Photos | Hightail Photos

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of the one-year anniversary of the deadly Surfside Condominium Collapse, the world’s tallest digital commemorative candle, the world’s most enormous electronic memorial message, and a mammoth moving mosaic of flags from around the world, are lighting-up the South Florida skyline at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.



On June 24, 2021, at approximately 1:22a.m., the 12 story, oceanfront Champlain Towers South condominium high-rise building collapsed, killing 98 people.

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world’s most-advanced and tallest L.E.D. animation lighting system.

Paramount – Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper -- is igniting its Surfside Memorial Tower Lighting during the pre-dawn and nighttime hours of Thursday, Friday and Saturday; June 23, 2022 – June 25, 2022.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter will also light-up on Friday morning, for 30-minutes, at 1:22 a.m. – in accordance with the time that the building started crumbling, one year ago.

(Full Schedule Below)

Factoids: Condo Collapse Memorial

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 700-foot-tall center column is a flickering L.E.D. memorial candle.

Across Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s Skydeck crown is the word, “Surfside.”

It is inscribed against a 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-tall fluttering field of blue and white stars -- a patriotic salute to the first responders who saved 35 people trapped in the Champlain Towers and four others who were buried in the rubble, one of whom died later.

The tower then transitions into the 60-story tall scrolling animated phrase, “In Memoriam.”

Paramount then morphs into a massive medley of flags from around the globe, symbolizing the Champlain Towers’ domestic and international residential population.

Many were Americans, others were Australians, Europeans, Israelis and Latin Americans.

Signal of Sorrow

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower lighting is a shining signal of sorrow to the families of the victims of the third-deadliest structural collapse in U.S. history,” explains Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See), CEO of Florida’s Royal Palm Companies real estate development firm.

He is the builder of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter residential skyscraper.

Kodsi is Florida’s preeminent high-rise condominium developer.

Stats: World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

The luxury Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower features the world’s most-technologically-advanced Color Kinetics Lighting System.

It consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The lighting system was designed and installed by L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Lighting Schedule

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | 5:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. | 8:30 p.m. through midnight (12:10 a.m.) 10-minute durations | Top & Bottom of Every Hour.

Friday, June 24, 2022 | 1:21 a.m. – 2:01 a.m. | 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. | 8:30 p.m. through midnight (12:10 a.m.) Continuously.

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | 5:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. | 8:30 p.m. through midnight (12:05 a.m.) 5-minute durations | Top & Bottom of Every Hour.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8da28104-2b30-4ce2-bdd4-8a12def3d4f1

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.