Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 12, 2022

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (NASDAQ: UPST) securities from March 18, 2021 through May 9, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Upstart is a cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $43.52 per share, or approximately 56.42%, from $77.13 per share to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

