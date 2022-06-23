EnerGeo Alliance Joins with U.S. Energy Industry Inviting President Biden to Get to Know American Energy Ahead of Planned Trip to Saudi Arabia

Houston, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the President’s travel to the Middle East next month, the EnerGeo Alliance today joined with 28 energy associations to urge President Biden and his Cabinet to visit America’s major energy facilities - from production to distribution to refining to innovation hubs - as geopolitical volatility and energy costs continue to rise. In a letter to President Biden and key administration officials, the organizations - who represent more than 11 million American skilled workers keeping the lights on and fuels flowing - encouraged the administration to recognize domestic energy resources as a strategic asset for U.S. national and economic security and highlighted America’s vast natural gas and oil reserves that can help meet growing demand for reliable energy.



“Before you board Air Force One for the Middle East, we hope you will consider taking another look at made-in-America energy,” the letter states. “We would be honored to show you how our industry is involved in every step of the energy process, from fuel pumps to critical product delivery infrastructure to production zones across our vast nation.”



In the letter, the signatories invite President Biden to visit the energy producing regions across the country, including the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, the Permian in Texas, the Gulf of Mexico and the Bakken in North Dakota that support millions of good-paying U.S. jobs, work to shrink our environmental footprint, boost economic growth and fund conservation in nearly every U.S. county.



“Your trip to Saudi Arabia next month is important on a number of those fronts, including boosting global energy supply. Yet American-made energy solutions are beneath our feet, and we urge you to reconsider the immense potential of U.S. oil and natural gas resources – that are the envy of the world – to benefit American families, the U.S. economy, and our national security,” the letter concludes.



Signatories of the letter include:

• American Petroleum Institute

• Alaska Oil and Gas Association

• American Exploration and Production Council

• American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers

• Association of Oil Pipe Lines

• Colonial Pipeline Company

• Colorado Oil and Gas Association

• Consumer Energy Alliance

• EnerGeo Alliance

• Energy Workforce & Technology Council

• Independent Petroleum Association of America

• Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association

• Kentucky Oil & Gas Association

• Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association

• Marcellus Shale Coalition

• New Mexico Business Coalition

• New Mexico Oil and Gas Association

• North Dakota Petroleum Council

• The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma

• Petroleum Association of Wyoming

• Permian Basin Petroleum Association

• Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association

• Texas Oil and Gas Association

• Utah Petroleum Association

• US Oil and Gas Association

• Western Energy Alliance

• Western States Petroleum Association



Earlier this week, World Oil published an editorial by EnerGeo President, Nikki Martin calling upon President Biden and the administration to immediately release the months-long backlog of geoscience permits in the Gulf of Mexico that is “hampering development and production of good offshore assets” and can help increase and ensure steady production to provide energy costs relief.

About the EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, the EnerGeo Alliance is a global trade association for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. The EnerGeo Alliance and its member companies span more than 50 countries, and together, unify to open the gateway to the safe discovery, development, and delivery of mainstay sources of energy, alternative energy and low-carbon energy solutions that meet our growing world’s needs.