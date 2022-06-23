ReBorn by Lightfective Continues Its International Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of its international expansion, Lightfective, the aesthetic industry leader behind the ReBorn non-invasive fat reduction system, continues to innovate, according to Eyal Revivo, VP of sales. Having recently completed a successful collaboration with Dr. Carlo Borriello, the company has now forged new and exciting joint ventures with two leading European and Israeli medical professionals:

● Professor Moshe Lapidot - Dermatologist - Herzliya, Israel

● Dr. Jean Michel Mazer - Dermatologist - Paris, France

CEO Tsvi Bahat of Lightfective: "We are excited about this development for our company, which we consider further endorsement for ReBorn by leading industry professionals. The company looks forward to adding more collaborations and expanding its activities internationally."

Reborn by Lightfective took part in this year's IMCAS World Congress in Paris. During this conference, one of the largest of its kind, participants discussed the major topics of aesthetic dermatology, plastic surgery, and aging. Many new collaborations were discussed and forged during the conference, and ReBorn looks forward to capitalizing on its innovative technology and collaborations to expand its reach and allow more and more clinics to offer such an advanced product.

About ReBorn By Lightfective

ReBorn is transforming non-invasive professional fat reduction with its proprietary Power LED technology. This innovation leverages military-grade Power LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) to provide uniform, homogenous heat precisely optimized for non-invasive professional fat reduction indications. This translates into unbeatable clinical results and high patient satisfaction.

ReBorn uses new and innovative Power LED technology, optimized for professional fat reduction, to deliver highly effective, safe, and consistent clinical results.

ReBorn's flexible Power LED technology boasts several distinct advantages. It allows for a wide range of shapes, sizes, and surfaces to be incorporated into its applicators (treatment handpieces), allowing them to conform to virtually any body part or area (i.e., arms, inner thighs, buttocks). Light-based medical-aesthetic treatments are becoming more prevalent as technology improves. Using Lightfective's patented Power LED technology, utilizing military-grade LEDs that are hundreds of times more powerful than regular LEDs, ReBorn is capable of evenly heating the entire treatment area for long periods, making it a highly effective non-invasive fat-reduction method.

ReBorn is not a laser, it is a patented LED technology that delivers top-notch results, with a high safety profile. ReBorn is highly cost-effective because it requires no consumables, entails no per-treatment or hidden costs, and allows you to offer your patients treatments of unprecedented safety and efficacy without sacrificing quality or aesthetics. In addition to providing unmatched precision and comfort, ReBorn's unique light source and cooling system ensure high treatment efficacy and patient throughput, maximizing patient satisfaction and compliance, and clinic profitability.

For further information, contact: info@lightfective.com

Or visit the website: https://www.lightfective.com

