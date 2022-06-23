The California Hydrogen Business Council Appoints Interim Executive Director Katrina Fritz, Focuses on Achieving Critical Policy and Industry Goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC), the largest and most diverse industry trade association for hydrogen and fuel cells in the state, announced the appointment of Katrina Fritz as the organization's Interim Executive Director.

As Interim Executive Director of the CHBC, Fritz will guide the organization as chief advocate and champion for the advancement of the hydrogen sector in California, leveraging her vast fuel cell and hydrogen experience. She currently leads U.S. state-level energy policy and market development outreach for the Stationary Fuel Cell Collaborative. Fritz was appointed to the New Jersey Governor's Fuel Cell Task Force in 2021 and has also served as an expert to the European Commission on clean energy programs.

Fritz is currently Vice-Chair of the CHBC Board of Directors and co-chairs the policy-focused renewable hydrogen, distribution, and infrastructure initiative at the CHBC. Fritz previously worked in executive roles at UTC Power and Plug Power in business development and government relations, and served as an Independent Director on the Board of Advent Technologies. She has held leadership positions in numerous clean energy trade associations and advisory boards.

"I am very pleased to appoint Katrina to head the CHBC," said Lauren Skiver, board chair at the CHBC. "Her dedication to the organization and advocacy expertise will provide the necessary leadership to advance our mission to commercialize hydrogen in California."

"I am honored to be asked to guide the CHBC, as a long-established leader in hydrogen advocacy and market development at a pivotal time for the industry," said Fritz. "California's hydrogen economy has never had more opportunity for growth, and I look forward to working across CHBC's membership to further success in our sector."

CHBC would like to thank Sara Fitzsimon, CHBC's Policy Director, and Emanuel Wagner, CHBC's Deputy Director, for progressing the organization's goals and activities over the last nine months during the Executive Director vacancy.

For organizations interested in the CHBC and its activities, please visit www.californiahydrogen.org.

About The California Hydrogen Business Council

The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is comprised of 140 companies, agencies, and individuals involved in the business of hydrogen. Our mission is to advance the commercialization of hydrogen in the energy sector, including transportation, goods movement, and stationary power systems to reduce emissions and dependence on oil. More information at www.californiahydrogen.org.

