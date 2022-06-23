CPABC announces Board of Directors 2022/2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its seventh Annual General Meeting virtually on June 22, 2022 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2022/2023. CPABC’s Board of Directors manages and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.



CPABC is pleased to announce Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, 1st Vice-Chair; Peter Guo, CPA, CA, 2nd Vice-Chair; and Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the directors and government appointed public representatives are:



CPABC Board of Directors:



Bernard Achampong, CPA, CMA, Director (Victoria)

Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)

Lisa Ethans, FCPA, FCA, Director (Vancouver)

Thomas Fink, CPA, CMA, Director (New Westminster)

Wendy Ham, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, Director (Prince George)

Josie Lim, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

John Mackenzie, CPA, CA, Director (Kelowna)

Tiffany Snauwaert, CPA, CA, Director (Castlegar)

Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA, Director (Victoria)

Peter Tingling, CPA, CGA, Director (Burnaby)

Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA (Arizona), Director (Vancouver)

Public Representatives:

Kenneth Leung

Bijan Pourkarimi

Grace Wong



More information can be found on the CPABC website.



About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 39,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

