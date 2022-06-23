UNITED GRINDING and TITANS of CNC to Launch New Grinding Academy

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED GRINDING, a global leader in CNC grinding technology, and TITANS of CNC, a manufacturing group of part-makers, influencers and educators, have collaborated to launch the all-new Grinding Academy. Much like TITANS’ existing machining and aerospace academies, the Grinding Academy will offer free online courses that teach and train the next generation of machinists.

“We’re so excited to be teaming with TITANS of CNC on their Grinding Academy,” said Paul Kössl, Global Head of Marketing and Business Development at UNITED GRINDING Group. “The precision and quality made possible by CNC grinding is something that more manufacturers should know about. The academy will showcase all of that power and potential, while also teaching viewers how to harness it.”

TITANS of CNC’s humble origins—a lone machine shop in California—has grown into the world’s first CNC educational platform that’s recognized by engineers, machinists, hobbyists, students and educators around the world. With over a million followers across social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok, TITANS of CNC has become the trusted voice in manufacturing.

“We’re grateful for partners like UNITED GRINDING, whose world-class equipment and collaborative philosophies allow us to do what we do, which is educate and inspire anyone who has a passion for manufacturing,” said Titan Gilroy, CEO at TITANS of CNC. “The Grinding Academy will teach students the full spectrum of grinding from fundamentals to finished parts, and the curriculum found at grindingacademy.com will always be 100% free.”

TITANS of CNC has four UNITED GRINDING machines on its shop floor in Texas: the BLOHM PLANOMAT XT profile grinder, the STUDER favorit and STUDER S41 cylindrical grinding machines, and the WALTER HELITRONIC VISION 400 L tool grinder. These machines will be the first tools used to create content for the Grinding Academy.

The Grinding Academy launches in June 2022. To view the Grinding Academy, visit grindingacademy.com. To see the complete lineup of machines and for more information on the UNITED GRINDING and TITANS of CNC partnership, visit titansforgrinding.com.

About UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc.

With nearly 200 employees across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and a new 110,000-sq.-ft. headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio, UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc., strives to increase its customers' competitiveness through grinding and ultra-precision finishing solutions for the manufacturing industry, backed by single-source customer care. The company's surface and profile, cylindrical and tool grinding technology groups cultivate a partnership-based relationship throughout the region, selling, automating, rebuilding and supporting precision machines for grinding, eroding, laser ablation, combination machining and measuring under the MÄGERLE, BLOHM, JUNG, STUDER, SCHAUDT, MIKROSA, WALTER and EWAG brands.



A subsidiary of the UNITED GRINDING GROUP, the company holds ISO 9001 certification to assure quality in development, production, shipping and support operations. UNITED GRINDING North America, Inc., also holds International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registration. Learn more at grinding.com.

About UNITED GRINDING Group

UNITED GRINDING Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of precision machines for grinding, eroding, laser, measuring and combination machining. With around 2,500 employees at more than 20 production, service and sales sites, the Group is organized in a customer-oriented and efficient way.

With its brands MÄGERLE, BLOHM, JUNG, STUDER, SCHAUDT, MIKROSA, WALTER, and EWAG, as well as competence centers in America and Asia, UNITED GRINDING offers an ample range of application expertise, an extensive product portfolio and an array of services for surface and profile grinding, cylindrical grinding and tool machining. In addition, a competence center for additive manufacturing is operated under the IRPD brand.

