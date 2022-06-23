Pacific Dental Services Foundation Announces Summer 2022 Scholarship Recipients

IRVINE, CALIF., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation is proud to announce the Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship recipients for Summer 2022. On Friday, June 17, the PDS Foundation awarded over $40,000 to a total of 10 dental assisting (DA) students from across the country who are pursuing their academic dreams and representing the future of the dental industry. Since the start of the year, the PDS Foundation has awarded over $120,000 to 27 dental assisting students in 12 states.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of DAs is projected to grow 11 percent from 2020 to 2030. However, financial hardship often prevents many students from finishing school. Recognizing the importance of DAs to the future of dentistry, the PDS Foundation created this scholarship to provide students with the financial support they need to complete their education. Named after Carolyn Ghazal, DDS, a member of the PDS Foundation Board of Directors, this educational scholarship provides DA students with need-based financial aid, mentorship, on-the-job training, and aims to mold the next generation of passionate, servant-hearted dental leaders.

“I am so honored to have my name associated with such a worthwhile endeavor that is investing in the lives, education and futures of DA students throughout the nation,” said Dr. Ghazal. “My hope is that this financial support can help remove a barrier for students, and the mentorship they receive through the program will allow them the opportunity to pursue a noble career in dental assisting.”

Summer 2022 Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship Recipients (Student, Academic Institution, City/State):

Kelly Armstrong, Concorde Career College, Jacksonville, Fla.

Izella Campos, Concorde Career College, Aurora, Colo.

Kimberley Do, Carrington College, San Jose, Calif.

Zakeriah Jacobs, Concorde Career College, Memphis, Tenn.

Maria Jessy Rose Jimenez, Carrington College, Citrus Heights, Calif.

Tylee Johnson, Concorde Career College, Kansas City, Mo.

Elizabeth Miller, Concorde Career College, Aurora, Colo.

Bethany Morrow, PIMA Medical Institute, Seattle, Wash.

Zolangel Rodriguez, Atlantic Technical College, Coconut Creek, Fla.

Claudia Young, Concorde Career College, Memphis, Tenn.

Scholarships are awarded on a quarterly basis to DA students to help cover tuition expenses. The Scholarship Review Committee awards scholarships based on applicants' financial need, heart for service, career aspirations, and other criteria.

“We are so excited to see what the future holds for these 10 impressive scholarship recipients. The PDS Foundation is honored to be a part of their journey,” said Kyle Guerin, Executive Director of the PDS Foundation.

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health by creating opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. Since the scholarship’s founding in 2016, the PDS Foundation has granted more than $1 million to DAs in pursuit of advancing their careers within the dental industry.

Click here to learn more about the PDS Foundation and make a tax-deductible gift today.

