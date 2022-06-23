Hong Kong Data Center Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Hong Kong data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027. The Hong Kong data center market is a well-established market in APAC in terms of data center developments with growing investments from data center operators year over year.
Hong Kong is developing as a smart city, which will further enhance the position of the market in terms of demand for data center. The government of Hong Kong is also working toward the Digital 21 Strategy that focuses on the development of the ICT market in Hong Kong. Hong Kong also has the presence of several major colocation operators such as Equinix, GDS Services, Digital Realty, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), and others.
Hong Kong Data Center Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE - INVESTMENT (2027)
|$3.9 BILLION
|MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027)
|372 thousand Sq. Feet
|MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027)
|2.8%
|MARKET SIZE -POWER CAPACITY (2027)
|80 MW
|COLOCATION MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2027)
|$1.8 BILLION
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Key Insights
- Hong Kong is one of the largest digital centers in APAC and is a gateway to China for enterprises serving Chinese customers. The strong adoption of technology such as IoT and big data, coupled with smart city development, attract data center investments.
- Hong Kong is a prominent location in terms of submarine cable connectivity to other global markets. Submarine cables connecting to Hong Kong include Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) and Asia Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN-2).
- Hong Kong also has the presence of major colocation operators such as Equinix, GDS Services, Digital Realty, and SUNeVision (iAdvantage). In 2021, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), China Mobile, and GDS Services were some major investors in the market.
- In Hong Kong, retail colocation contributed to around 65% of the market in 2021, with wholesale colocation accounting for the rest. Further demand is expected to be driven by cloud service providers, public companies, and large technology-based firms.
- The Hong Kong market is also witnessing investments by new entrants, that include Mapletree Investments, which has planned a data center in Fanling, and ESR, which has announced a data center in Kwai Chung.
Market Growth Enablers
- NTT has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 2030. To achieve the target, NTT plans to use advanced technologies to conserve energy at its data centers and increase the use of renewable energy.
- Data center Insurance companies in Hong Kong are streamlining and improving efficiencies and effectiveness in the overall customer experience through the innovative use of AI and big data technology.
- Smart city Blueprint 2.0 is one of the initiatives in Hong Kong to use smart technology to address the day-to-day issues faced by citizens such as medical consultations for elderly people and ensure the availability of technologically advanced services to people.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Hong Kong colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation and enterprise operators.
- A detailed analysis of data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 51
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9
- Coverage: 7+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in Hong Kong
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Hong Kong data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of the industry's leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection and Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:
- Arup
- Aurecon
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Cundall
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Studio One Design
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls Royce
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- China Mobile International
- ESR
- GDS Services
- Mapletree Investments
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
- Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707