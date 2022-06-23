Hong Kong Data Center Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the Hong Kong data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027. The Hong Kong data center market is a well-established market in APAC in terms of data center developments with growing investments from data center operators year over year.



Hong Kong is developing as a smart city, which will further enhance the position of the market in terms of demand for data center. The government of Hong Kong is also working toward the Digital 21 Strategy that focuses on the development of the ICT market in Hong Kong. Hong Kong also has the presence of several major colocation operators such as Equinix, GDS Services, Digital Realty, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), and others.

Hong Kong Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE - INVESTMENT (2027) $3.9 BILLION MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027) 372 thousand Sq. Feet MARKET SIZE - AREA (2027) 2.8% MARKET SIZE -POWER CAPACITY (2027) 80 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE- REVENUE (2027) $1.8 BILLION BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Insights

Hong Kong is one of the largest digital centers in APAC and is a gateway to China for enterprises serving Chinese customers. The strong adoption of technology such as IoT and big data, coupled with smart city development, attract data center investments.

Hong Kong is a prominent location in terms of submarine cable connectivity to other global markets. Submarine cables connecting to Hong Kong include Asia Africa Europe-1 (AAE-1) and Asia Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN-2).

Hong Kong also has the presence of major colocation operators such as Equinix, GDS Services, Digital Realty, and SUNeVision (iAdvantage). In 2021, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), China Mobile, and GDS Services were some major investors in the market.

In Hong Kong, retail colocation contributed to around 65% of the market in 2021, with wholesale colocation accounting for the rest. Further demand is expected to be driven by cloud service providers, public companies, and large technology-based firms.

The Hong Kong market is also witnessing investments by new entrants, that include Mapletree Investments, which has planned a data center in Fanling, and ESR, which has announced a data center in Kwai Chung.



Market Growth Enablers

NTT has set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 2030. To achieve the target, NTT plans to use advanced technologies to conserve energy at its data centers and increase the use of renewable energy.

Data center Insurance companies in Hong Kong are streamlining and improving efficiencies and effectiveness in the overall customer experience through the innovative use of AI and big data technology.

Smart city Blueprint 2.0 is one of the initiatives in Hong Kong to use smart technology to address the day-to-day issues faced by citizens such as medical consultations for elderly people and ensure the availability of technologically advanced services to people.



Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection and Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV



Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

