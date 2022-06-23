Foundation for a Smoke-Free World Statement on FDA’s Marketing Denial Orders to JUUL Labs, Inc

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, worldwide, independent research has concluded that adult use of e-cigarettes is far less harmful than smoking combustible cigarettes. As use and death rates from smoking idle at a precariously high level across the globe, smokers are desperate for more safe options to kick the habit. The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World fully appreciates the FDA’s prior authorization of 23 electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products for adult smokers as appropriate for the protection of the public health. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to achieve the Foundation’s goal of ending smoking in this generation.

###

ABOUT FOUNDATION FOR A SMOKE-FREE WORLD

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, U.S. nonprofit 501(c)(3) independent grantmaking organization with the purpose of improving global health by ending smoking in this generation. The Foundation supports its mission through three broad categories of work: Health and Science Research; Agricultural Diversification; and Industry Transformation. Funded by annual gifts from PMI Global Services Inc. ("PMI"), the Foundation is independent from PMI and operates in a manner that ensures its independence from any commercial entity. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.smokefreeworld.org.