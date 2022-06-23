Myaderm, a Market Leader in CBD Products, Raising Capital to Drive Growth Through StartEngine Launch

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myaderm formulates, develops, manufactures and sells innovative skincare and topical relief products that utilize cannabidiol (CBD) as a key ingredient. The company has launched a fundraising campaign on the crowdfunding platform, StartEngine.

Myaderm is an industry-leading brand distributed coast to coast through national retailers like GNC, Rite Aid, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Golf Galaxy.

Effective immediately, investors can purchase shares of Myaderm through the StartEngine Reg CF platform and participate in the company's mission to revolutionize how people look and feel.

"Over the past four years, we've disrupted the topical relief and skin care markets using CBD as a key ingredient. Myaderm is now raising capital to drive growth and market leadership. We make innovative products that use proven pharmaceutical technologies to deliver results. Our mission is clear: revolutionize how you look and feel," said Eric Smart, CEO and Founder of Myaderm.

To invest in Myaderm, please visit https://www.startengine.com/myaderm/, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors.

About Myaderm

Myaderm is revolutionizing how you look and feel through the latest innovations in ingredients and technologies. The revolution started in 2017 with innovative CBD products that deliver compelling results. Today, we continue to provide compliant and powerful products you can trust.

About StartEngine

StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the United States, with over half a billion invested through the platform. Their vision is to disrupt private equity and bring these asset classes directly to everyday investors. StartEngine has hosted 500+ successful raises and their community has grown to over 760,000 prospective investors.

Media Contact:

Bryan Peart

Myaderm

Media and Investor Relations

bryanp@myaderm.com

www.myaderm.com

9200 E Mineral Ave Suite 355,

Centennial, CO 80112

