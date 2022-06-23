Chief Learning Officer Announces Rankings of Its 2022 LearningElite Winners

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer announced last night during its virtual gala the rankings of the 54 LearningElite winners for 2022. For 12 years, this award program has honored the best organizations in learning and development through rigorous peer-review and comprehensive data analysis.

All LearningElite organizations must score above the qualifying benchmark in five key performance areas that are core to learning and development: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

Each organization is scored and ranked either a Gold, Silver or Bronze. Organizations that rank Bronze score above the benchmark in all five dimensions. Organizations are ranked Silver if they score above the benchmark in all dimensions and near the pinnacle in one or two dimensions. Gold organizations score above the benchmark in all of the dimensions and near the pinnacle in three or more dimensions.

Seven Editor's Choice awards are given out each year: one for each of the five LearningElite dimensions, one for Best Midsize Company and one for Best Small Company.

"It is with great honor that we recognize the organizations that are applying great dedication and creativity to the progression of learning and development amid such transformative times," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "Today's workplace is unique, and we appreciate how these organizations are able to strategically channel their passion for this work into true business results."

Gold

ADP, Inc.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Accenture Plc.

Choice Hotels International

Ecolab, Inc.

Silver

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Sidley Austin LLP

SWBC

Allied Universal

Cleveland Clinic Health System

ManTech International Corporation

Health Plan Workforce Development, Kaiser Permanente

SAP

PPD Clinical Research Services

Sam's Club Field Learning at The Walmart Academy

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

BKD CPAs & Advisors

State Compensation Insurance Fund

Cardinal Health, Inc.

KPMG LLP

University Health

Rosendin Electric Inc.

Mount Sinai Health System

MTM Inc.

Infosys Limited

Siemens AG

IBM Center for Cloud Training

Bronze

New York Life

CNO Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Tennessee Valley Authority

Davenport University

Suntory Holdings Limited

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Round Room, LLC

Oncology Nursing Society

Baker Hughes Co.

Collaborative Solutions, LLC

Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, DOD

Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy

Sysco Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DP DHL)

Viettel Academy

Syneos Health

Pure Storage Inc.

Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.

Tokio Marine HCC

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Keeley Companies

Grubhub Inc.

Kimball Midwest

Bill.com

RELX Group PLC

The Estée Lauder Companies

Editor's Choice

Learning Strategy: Blue Cross Blue Shield

Leadership Commitment: EcoLab

Learning Execution: ADP

Learning Impact: ADP

Business Performance: Accenture

Best Small Company: Choice Hotels

Best Mid-Size Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield

ADP joins Verizon (No. 1 in 2021) and AT&T (No. 1 in 2020) in the LearningElite Winner's Circle, consisting of previous No. 1s. The Organization of the Year is a part of the Winner's Circle for three years. Leaving the Winner's Circle this year is Nationwide (2019). Winner's Circle organizations may participate in benchmarking but are not included in the ranking or banding. After three years, the organization may once again participate.

The LearningElite program was created with guidance from a group of senior-level learning leaders, practitioners and CLOs to be a comprehensive evaluation of organizational L&D.

