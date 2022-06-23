Chief Learning Officer Announces Rankings of Its 2022 LearningElite Winners

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Learning Officer announced last night during its virtual gala the rankings of the 54 LearningElite winners for 2022. For 12 years, this award program has honored the best organizations in learning and development through rigorous peer-review and comprehensive data analysis.
All LearningElite organizations must score above the qualifying benchmark in five key performance areas that are core to learning and development: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.
Each organization is scored and ranked either a Gold, Silver or Bronze. Organizations that rank Bronze score above the benchmark in all five dimensions. Organizations are ranked Silver if they score above the benchmark in all dimensions and near the pinnacle in one or two dimensions. Gold organizations score above the benchmark in all of the dimensions and near the pinnacle in three or more dimensions.
Seven Editor's Choice awards are given out each year: one for each of the five LearningElite dimensions, one for Best Midsize Company and one for Best Small Company.
"It is with great honor that we recognize the organizations that are applying great dedication and creativity to the progression of learning and development amid such transformative times," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "Today's workplace is unique, and we appreciate how these organizations are able to strategically channel their passion for this work into true business results."
Gold
- ADP, Inc.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Accenture Plc.
- Choice Hotels International
- Ecolab, Inc.
Silver
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
- Sidley Austin LLP
- SWBC
- Allied Universal
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- ManTech International Corporation
- Health Plan Workforce Development, Kaiser Permanente
- SAP
- PPD Clinical Research Services
- Sam's Club Field Learning at The Walmart Academy
- Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
- BKD CPAs & Advisors
- State Compensation Insurance Fund
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- KPMG LLP
- University Health
- Rosendin Electric Inc.
- Mount Sinai Health System
- MTM Inc.
- Infosys Limited
- Siemens AG
- IBM Center for Cloud Training
Bronze
- New York Life
- CNO Financial Group
- Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
- Tennessee Valley Authority
- Davenport University
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Round Room, LLC
- Oncology Nursing Society
- Baker Hughes Co.
- Collaborative Solutions, LLC
- Center for Development of Security Excellence, Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, DOD
- Department of Veterans Affairs Acquisition Academy
- Sysco Corporation
- Deutsche Post DHL Group (DP DHL)
- Viettel Academy
- Syneos Health
- Pure Storage Inc.
- Trianz Digital Consulting Inc.
- Tokio Marine HCC
- Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
- Keeley Companies
- Grubhub Inc.
- Kimball Midwest
- Bill.com
- RELX Group PLC
- The Estée Lauder Companies
Editor's Choice
- Learning Strategy: Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Leadership Commitment: EcoLab
- Learning Execution: ADP
- Learning Impact: ADP
- Business Performance: Accenture
- Best Small Company: Choice Hotels
- Best Mid-Size Company: Blue Cross Blue Shield
ADP joins Verizon (No. 1 in 2021) and AT&T (No. 1 in 2020) in the LearningElite Winner's Circle, consisting of previous No. 1s. The Organization of the Year is a part of the Winner's Circle for three years. Leaving the Winner's Circle this year is Nationwide (2019). Winner's Circle organizations may participate in benchmarking but are not included in the ranking or banding. After three years, the organization may once again participate.
The LearningElite program was created with guidance from a group of senior-level learning leaders, practitioners and CLOs to be a comprehensive evaluation of organizational L&D.
###
About Chief Learning Officer
Chief Learning Officer is dedicated to serving as a platform and vehicle for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in the profession and their personal careers. We are by CLOs, for CLOs.
Contact
Taylar Ramsey-Thompson
taylar@taylarthompsonevents.com
Related Images
Image 1: LearningElite 2022
LearningElite 2022
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment