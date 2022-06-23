NGM Bio to Host the Final of Four Virtual R&D Events on June 29, 2022

--NGM621, a monoclonal antibody product candidate engineered to potently inhibit complement C3 for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy, will be showcased in the fourth of a four-part series titled the “Explorer Series”--



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced it will host the fourth of four virtual R&D events on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm ET. This four-part series of virtual webcasts, titled the “Explorer Series”, highlights the company’s work as explorers on the frontier of life-changing science.

The fourth event will focus on NGM Bio’s product candidate for the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA), NGM621, an antibody engineered to potently inhibit complement C3. C3 is a key component of the complement system, which helps orchestrate the body’s response to infection and maintains tissue homeostasis. When this cascade is dysregulated, the immune response may lead to the development and progression of GA. Inhibition of C3 represents a promising therapeutic approach that broadly inhibits downstream effector functions triggered by the excessive activation of the complement pathway. The program will feature presentations from members of NGM Bio’s research and development team and from Dr. Charles Wykoff, Director of Research at the Retina Consultants of Texas and the Greater Houston Retina Research Foundation and Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Subcommittee for the Retina Consultants of America.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on NGM Bio’s site for one year following the event.

