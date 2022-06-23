Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027. Increasing Focus on Development of Non-Invasive Single-Use Sensors – Arizton

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s research report, the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.32%. The increasing demand for biologics, patent expiry of blockbuster molecules, and a limited number of potential products in the pipeline have driven companies to adopt single-use bioprocessing technologies which are cost-effective and enable the quick turnaround of products. Additionally, numerous advantages such as cost reduction, increase in productivity, low energy consumption, easy disposal, low risk of cross-contamination, less energy and water demand are encouraging the companies to adopt single-use bioreactors. Several companies are making considerable investments in expanding their single-use technology facilities.



Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $2.6 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $1 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 16.32% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Type Of Sensors, Workflow, Application, End-User, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, UK, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Impact on the Launch of Smart Single-use Sensors

The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are designed with a memory system to store sensor-specific information and calibration data. Numerous upstream and downstream processing techniques have been documented to use smart single-use sensors. For instance, ESI Technologies offers a single-use high-precision temperature sensor equipped with a gamma-stable memory device that can store calibration data and sensor-specific information for applications in growth media preparation, bioreactor maintenance, cell culture harvest, buffer preparation, and tangential flow filtration. There are exponential growth opportunities for vendors in the market in terms of improvements in the single-use probe and sensor technology. Thus, the emergence of multiple growth opportunities will accelerate the pace of improvements in single-use probe and sensor technologies.

Key Insights

In 2021, pH sensor dominated the market with the largest share of 23.23% because these sensors have been widely accepted and commonly used in single use bioprocessing industry.

Single-use pH and dissolved oxygen (DO) sensors are being widely used in upstream workflow, leading to the largest revenue share of the segment.

The wide acceptance and adoption of single-use technologies by contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are one of the key drivers for the growth of the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment. In 2021, biopharmaceutical manufacturers accounted for the highest market share of 38.61% and have emerged as the key end-user of this market.

North America dominated the market in 2021 with the presence of biopharmaceutical clusters and proactive adoptions among the operating end-users.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in this market with the highest CAGR of 17.86% because of expanding biomanufacturing capabilities in the Asian countries.

COVID-19 outbreak led to a boost in the demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. Demand for COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibody manufacturing are likely to influence the market.

Market Segmentation

Type of Sensors

pH

Oxygen

Pressure

Temperature

Flow Meters & Sensor

Other

Workflow

Upstream

Downstream

Application

Monoclonal Antibody

Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Others

End-User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

CMOS & CDMOS

R&D Companies & Institutes



Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Switzerland UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan Australia South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Colombia Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.33% to reach $1,051.01 million by 2027.

The high adoption of single-use bioreactors in the US is attributable to numerous advantages over traditional stainless-steel bioreactors such as their better flexibility, zero sterilization demand, and low operational costs. Also, these factors have accelerated the demand for single-use sensors across the North American region. The US has the highest number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, followed by China and India. Also, the country is considered a leader in biopharmaceutical R&D projects and is known to account for half of the total R&D pharmaceutical research. The biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure in the US increased by 34.4 billion between 2011 and 2019. Manufacturers in the US mainly focus on innovative technologies to manufacture biopharmaceutical products and meet the surge in demand, which has drastically accelerated the adoption of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors in the country’s biotechnology sector.

Several companies have adopted a variety of strategies that include, product launches, R&D expenditures, partnerships, regional business expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and facility expansion to accelerate the competition in the global single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors. In September 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced its plans to establish a manufacturing facility to accelerate the production of single-use solutions. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific has emerged as one of the world’s largest single-use technology manufacturers.

Key Vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

Danaher

Merck KGAA

Other Prominent Vendors

Aber Instruments

Avantor

Broadley-James

CerCell

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company

Distek

Emerson Electric

ESI Technologies Group

Hamilton Company

High Purity New England

Levitronix

Liquidyne Process Technologies

Malema Engineering

METTLER TOLEDO

PARKER HANNIFIN

PreSens Precision Sensing

PSG

Saint-Gobain

SONOTEC



