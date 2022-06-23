Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; OTCQB: SLSSF) (“Solaris” or “the Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris’ annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2022, have been approved. These matters included:



Electing each of the Company’s six nominees as directors of the Company; and

Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company’s directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Daniel Earle 76,005,118 96.10 3,082,954 3.90 Gregory Smith 63,089,895 79.77 15,998,177 20.23 Donald R. Taylor 73,546,731 92.99 5,541,341 7.01 Kevin Thomson 73,707,742 93.20 5,380,330 6.80 Ron Walsh 74,604,009 94.33 4,484,063 5.67 Richard Warke 75,631,188 95.63 3,456,884 4.37

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper assets in the Americas, focused on its Warintza Project in Ecuador that features a broad cluster of outcropping copper porphyry deposits anchored by a large-scale, high-grade open pit resource inventory at Warintza Central. Ongoing efforts are focused on rapid resource growth and further discovery drilling. The Company offers additional discovery potential at its portfolio projects: Capricho and Paco Orco in Peru, Ricardo via joint-venture with Freeport-McMoRan and Tamarugo in Chile, and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture with Teck Resources in Mexico.