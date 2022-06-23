WashREIT to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28th

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
The conference call will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|888-506-0062
|International Toll Number:
|973-528-0011
|Entry Code
|545666
Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:
|USA Toll Free Number:
|877-481-4010
|International Toll Number:
|919-882-2331
|Conference ID:
|45843
The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.
About WashREIT
WashREIT owns approximately 8,900 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington, DC metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.
Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com