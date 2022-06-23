WashREIT to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28th

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



The conference call will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 973-528-0011 Entry Code 545666

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 12, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 45843

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

About WashREIT

WashREIT owns approximately 8,900 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns and operates approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington, DC metro region. We are focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington, DC metro region to continue to grow as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.

