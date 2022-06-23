Brave Paws Offers Brand New Solution for Stressed-Out Dogs Suffering During Fireworks and Thunderstorms

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Brave Paws™ knows that dogs are an important part of the family. Like any other member of the family, our furry friends experience nervousness and anxiety, especially during fireworks or thunderstorms. Since no one likes to see their pets in distress; this can be a stressful time for everyone.

Brave Paws Anxiety and Stress Support Chewables for Dogs is a clinically studied and patented botanical that may help ease stress and anxiety in dogs. The plant-based chewables are made from a sustainably sourced blend containing naturally occurring compounds, including betulinic acid, which have been found to promote a sense of calm and relaxation in dogs.

Many things can cause anxiety in dogs, such as noise phobia, separation from their owner, or even the aging process. Noise phobia is one of the most common types of anxiety in dogs, affecting roughly 45% of canines. Loud random noises, such as thunderstorms and fireworks, can trigger dogs with noise phobia. For dog owners, the 4th of July celebrations come with more than just fun and games. Dogs with a fear of loud noises such as fireworks will spend the festivities in fear, with some in danger of harming themselves trying to escape the noise.

"Dogs suffer from anxiety just as much as we do, if not more. Our chewables offer a sustainably sourced, plant-based solution that may help ease anxiety from noise phobia, separation from their owner, and everyday stress," says Mark Hill, CEO of AABEX Animal Health, the owner of the Brave Paws brand.

"The active ingredients in Brave Paws Anxiety and Stress Support Chewables for Dogs, Souroubea Spp. and Platanus Spp., are supported by both clinical and safety studies," says Dr. Shannon Gregoire, veterinarian, media personality, and editor of Pet Candy Magazine. "These chewables may help calm dogs through stressful events like fireworks shows and thunderstorms," says Gregoire.

Although both humans and dogs experience anxiety, dogs show it in different ways. These include panting, drooling, pacing, excessive barking, restlessness, and sometimes even aggressive or destructive behavior. Dogs can become anxious during thunderstorms, vet visits, road trips, loud noises, when the dog is separated from their owner, and—of course—during fireworks. That's where Brave Paws Anxiety and Stress Support Chewables for Dogs comes in. For best results, the appropriate dose should be given to the dog 60 minutes before a stressful event, such as a storm or fireworks show. This product can be used daily, up to three times per day.

Brave Paws Anxiety and Stress Support Chewables are formulated with a clinically-studied and patented blend. The active ingredients that make up the patented formula include: Souroubea, a genus of flowering plants used in Central American cultures for its calming properties; Platanus, used by Native Americans for its purifying properties; Betulinic acid--a pentacyclic triterpenoid with anxiolytic properties and Alpha- and beta-amyrin—triterpines with anxiolytic, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Brave Paws is also environmentally conscious and responsible with its sourcing and are made with plant-based ingredients that are sustainably sourced from the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica. Brave Paws partners with Coopecuna, a woman-led co-op in rural Costa Rica.

Brave Paws Anxiety and Stress Support Chewables are available in bottles of 30 chewables for $29.99, and 3-packs with 90 chewables for $76.50 (a 15% discount off the list price). To order online, find more information on the brand and its story, or check out the science and behavior tips on their blog, visit www.mybravepaws.com, or on their Facebook or Instagram pages @mybravepaws.

