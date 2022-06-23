Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after the market close.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and business outlook on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:
Conference Call:
|USA Toll Free Number
|877-545-0523
|International Toll Number
|973-528-0016
|Access Code
|689572
A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through November 3, 2022. Replay access information is as follows:
Replay:
|USA Toll Free Number
|877-481-4010
|International Toll Number
|919-882-2331
|Passcode
|45867
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
|SOURAV GHOSH
|JAIME MARCUS
|Chief Financial Officer
|Investor Relations
|(240) 744-5267
|(240) 744-5117
|ir@hosthotels.com