Fēnom Digital Named Winner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards

RED BANK, N.J., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fēnom Digital, a leading global Salesforce Digital Agency, today announced that it has been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Up and Coming Partner 2022. Fēnom Digital accepted the award on Thursday, June 23, during the inaugural Salesforce Commerce Partner Summit in New York City.

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

"We are thrilled to be named Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Up and Coming Partner 2022," said Dylan Runne, CEO of Fēnom Digital. "Fēnom made the strategic decision at its inception to collaborate exclusively with Salesforce due to its marketing-leading position, robust capabilities and thriving ecosystem. It is an honor to support the Salesforce team in joint efforts that demonstrate the power of the Commerce Cloud platform to our shared customers."

About Fēnom Digital

Fēnom Digital is a full-service digital transformation agency with a focus on delivering enterprise commerce, OMS/supply chain, marketing and customer experience solutions. Fēnom Digital helps many of the world's leading brands deliver the right experience at the right time to every customer.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Media Contact: Info@fenomdigital.com

Related Images











Image 1: Fēnom Digital named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Up and Coming Partner





Fēnom Digital named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best Up and Coming Partner 2022.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment