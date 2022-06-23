Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRIF, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VE, VIU, VI, VIDY, VA, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO and VCIP)

| Source: Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Toronto, CANADA

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final June 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on July 04, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 11, 2022. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:  

Vanguard ETF®TSX
Ticker
Symbol		Distribution
per Unit ($)		CUSIPISINPayment
Frequency
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFVAB0.05778092203E101CA92203E1016Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETFVSB0.04611292203G106
CA92203G1063
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETFVSC0.06071792203N101
CA92203N1015
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETFVLB0.07804992211H104CA92211H1047Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFVCB0.06435092210P107CA92210P1071Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETFVGV0.05301292210N102CA92210N1024Monthly
Vanguard Retirement Income ETF PortfolioVRIF0.09039092211X109CA92211X1096Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETFVRE0.09434092203B107CA92203B1076Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETFVDY0.15702792203Q104CA92203Q1046Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETFVCE0.32008992203U105CA92203U1057Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETFVCN0.29259592205P104CA92205P1045Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETFVE0.49018492206M100CA92206M1005Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETFVIU0.37929892204G105CA92204G1054Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index (CAD-hedged)VI0.43293692206P103CA92206P1036Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETFVIDY0.56054492206Y104CA92206Y1043Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETFVA0.42815592206N108CA92206N1087Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative ETF PortfolioVCNS0.16626192207C101CA92207C1014Quarterly
Vanguard Balanced ETF PortfolioVBAL0.17244692207E107CA92207E1079Quarterly
Vanguard Growth ETF PortfolioVGRO0.17835392207X105CA92207X1050Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF PortfolioVCIP0.15452892208H109CA92208H1091Quarterly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $68 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $48 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8.1 trillion (CAD $10.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.2 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 410 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.