Inotiv Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses

​LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inotiv, Inc ("Inotiv" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV) investors a complaint has been filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Inotiv stock.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

